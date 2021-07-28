NAC vs HUD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report

Nacka CC will take on Huddinge in the 35th match of the ECS T10 Stockholm on 28th July at the Norsborg Cricket Ground.

Nacka CC are having a tournament to forget as they are placed at the bottom of the points table, losing all of their five games. They were handed a seven-wicket defeat in their last game against Alby Zalmi CC.

Meanwhile, Huddinge is having a decent run so far as they sit in the third position in the points table with three wins from five games. They defeated Marsta CC by seven wickets in the previous encounter.

NAC vs HUD Probable Playing 11 Today

Nacka CC

Sadat Sidiqi (wk), Zabi Zahid (C), Omran Zazai, Khalid Zahid, Shafi Masood, Lemar Momand, Aman Momand, Muhiyadeen Rahman, Abdul Hakeem, Hewad Momand, Sadiq Sidiqi

Huddinge

Tariq Zuwak, Farhad Momand, Hijrat Khan, Hameed Abdul, Abdul Rashid Khan (C/wk), Saeed Ahmed, Wakil Jalali, Sami Rahmani, Kamran Momand, Nasir Iqbal, Imran Saddad.

Match Details

NAC vs HUD, ECS Stockholm T10

Date and Time: 28th July, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Norsborg Cricket Ground offers a great deal of assistance to the bowlers. Batsmen have to take advantage in the initial stages if they want to get their side to a decent total.

The team winning the toss would most probably opt to bat first.

Today’s NAC vs HUD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Zabi Zahid-

Zahid is a player to keep an eye on in this match since he has been in brilliant form throughout the competition and is a must-pick in today's team.

Batsmen

Omran Zazai -

Zazai is a reliable batsman who can also assist with the ball occasionally. He has the potential to be a significant player in today's game.

Saeed Ahmad -

Ahmad has been in great form in this tournament and will look to replicate the same in this match. He could prove to be a game-changer in today’s game.

All-rounders

Khalid Zahid -

Khalid is a regular contributor with both the bat and the ball. His ability to score timely runs and capture vital wickets is really valuable.

Sami Rahmani -

Rahani has been a key performer for Huddinge. His ability to contribute in both departments makes him a valuable asset.

Bowlers

Abdul Hakeem -

Hakeem has performed admirably so far in the competition. He is a crucial player who will succeed in this game.

Nasir Iqbal -

Iqbal has been consistent throughout the competition. He has picked up crucial wickets and has also played cameos occasionally.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAC vs HUD Dream11 prediction team

Zabi Zahid- 277 points

Saeed Ahmad- 241 points

Nasir Iqbal- 201 points

Omran Zazai- 198 points

Khalid Zahid- 197 points

Important stats for NAC vs HUD Dream11 prediction team

Omran Zazai - 5 matches, 83 runs

Zabi Zahid - 5 matches, 71 runs, 5 wickets

Nasir Iqbal - 5 matches, 71 runs, 3 wickets

Saeed Ahmad - 5 matches, 46 runs, 4 wickets

Khalid Zahid - 5 matches, 66 runs, 3 wickets

NAC vs HUD Dream11 Prediction Today

NAC vs HUD Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zabi Zahid, Rashid Khan, Omran Zazai, Saeed Ahmad, Farhad Momand, Tariq Zuwak, Khalid Zahid, Sami Rahmani, Abdul Hakeem, Nasir Iqbal, Muhiyadeen Rahman

Captain: Zabi Zahid Vice-Captain: Saeed Ahmad

NAC vs HUD Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zabi Zahid, Rashid Khan, Omran Zazai, Saeed Ahmad, Farhad Momand, Khalid Zahid, Sami Rahmani, Wakil Jalali, Abdul Hakeem, Nasir Iqbal, Lemar Momand

Captain: Sami Rahmani Vice-Captain: Omran Zazai

Edited by Diptanil Roy