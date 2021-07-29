NAC vs MAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Stockholm 2021, Match 37

Nacka will take on Marsta in the 37th match of the ECS Stockholm at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Thursday.

Nacka have had a disappointing ECS Stockholm campaign so far. Having played six matches, they’ve managed just a single win which came in their most recent match against Alby Zalmi.

With five losses to their name, things aren’t looking too good for Nacka. Marsta, meanwhile, have won thrice and lost twice in their five fixtures. They are second in Group B.

NAC vs MAR Probable Playing 11 Today

NAC XI

Zabi Zahid (C & WK), Omran Zazai, Sohail Zahid, Baljit Singh, Hewad Momand, Khalid Zahid, Lemar Momand, Abdul Hakeem, Azam Mohammad, Muhiyadeen Rahman, Aman Momand.

MAR XI

Shahid Mustafa (c), Share Ali, Waqas Haider, Hamid Sulehri, Qambber Syed, Ajmal Raza, Fahad Waqas, Waseem Ul Haque, Sweed Ullah, Usman Waraich, Usman Arif

Match Details

NAC vs MAR, ECS Stockholm Match 37

Date and Time: 29th July, 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The track here is a batting paradise and high scores have been pretty common here. Bowlers will find it difficult to maintain line and length. The average first innings score at this venue is around 100.

Today’s NAC vs MAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Zabi Zahid should be the number one wicket-keeping choice for the NAC vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 84 runs in the last five matches.

Batsmen

Omran Zazai has been splendid for Nacka in the competition. He has amassed 84 runs and has also picked up three wickets.

Waqas Haider began the tournament in style and scored 82 runs in the first couple of matches. He’d want to get to his best form once again.

All-rounders

Sweed Ullah has done a brilliant job as an all-rounder for Marsta. Not only has he picked up five wickets, he has also added 35 runs.

Hamid Sulehri has put in a number of match-winning performances for his side. Against Alby Zalmi, he scored 14 runs and picked up a couple of wickets.

Bowlers

Ajmal Raza has been magnificent with the ball in hand. Raza has taken eight wickets in the last five matches.

Abdul Hakeem is a wicket-taking bowler who can also play quality knocks with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAC vs MAR Dream11 prediction team

Z Zahid (NAC) – 379 points

A Raza (MAR) – 328 points

O Zazai (NAC) – 317 points

S Ullah (MAR) – 280 points

H Sulehri (MAR) – 256 points

Important stats for NAC vs MAR Dream11 prediction team

Z Zahid: 84 runs and 5 wickets

A Raza: 6 runs and 8 wickets

O Zazai: 84 runs and 3 wickets

S Ullah: 35 runs and 5 wickets

H Sulehri: 34 runs and 6 wickets

NAC vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Today

NAC vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Zahid, S Ali, O Zazai, W Haider, F Waqas, S Ullah, H Sulehri, K Zahid, A Raza, A Hakeem, Q Syed

Captain: Z Zahid, Vice-Captain: O Zazai

NAC vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Zahid, O Zazai, W Haider, F Waqas, S Ullah, H Sulehri, K Zahid, U Arif, A Raza, A Hakeem, Q Syed

Captain: H Sulehri, Vice-Captain: A Raza

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava