NAC vs MCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 10th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for NAC vs MCC match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

Nacka CC take on Marsta CC in the first semi-final of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy

The knockout stage of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka is upon us with a blockbuster clash between Nacka CC and Marsta CC on Friday.

Hot favourites Nacka CC has been the team to beat so far as they remain the only unbeaten team in the competition. Their opponents Marsta have also impressed with three wins in four games, although they face a daunting task ahead of them against a side who chased down 122 in 8 overs in their last league fixture.

With a place in the final hanging in the balance, we can expect a highly entertaining game between the two sides at the Karsby Cricket Center in Stockholm.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Nacka CC

Rashid Khan, Azam Momand, Sohail Zahid, Samiullah Rahmani, Shakil Jalali, Khalid Azizi, Zabi Zahid, Syed Ahmad, Omran Zazai, Wakil Jalali, Saad Nawaz, Lamer Momand, Ozil Rahman, Najeeb Khan, Abdul Hakeem

Marsta CC

Advertisement

Waqas Anis, Shahin Heydari, Shahid Mustafa, Umair Muzamal, Danish Jahanzeb, Asif Loan, Mushtaq Aslam, Aweem Ullah, Amjad Khawaja, Hamid Mehmood, Ahsan Rafique, Fahad Waqas, Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Qaiser Ilyas, Waqas Haider, Junaid Khan, Yasir Ali, Ajmal Raza, Sohail Khan, Waseem-ul-Haq, Faisal Iqbal, Bilal Momand, Kamran Ali, Zahid Naqwi, Qambar Syed, Zulfiqar Ali, Ghulam Hassan and Piyal Rehman

Predicted Playing XIs

Nacka CC

Z Zahid, S Zahid, O Zazai, S Rahmani, M Nawaz, S Ahmad, S Jalali, A Hakeem, L Momand, H Khan and S Zazai

Marsta CC

W Haider, A Ullah, H Mehmood, A Loan, S Ullah, F Waqas, A Raza, K Ali, Z Ali, W Anis and S Khan

Match Details

Match: Nacka CC vs Marsta CC

Date: 10th July 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Pitch Report

A very competitive wicket awaits both sides, with something in it for both the batsman and the bowlers. Although there is some swing and turn on offer for the bowlers, the batsmen have made use of the shorter boundaries to perfection.

However, the odd ball keeping low could be a problem for them. Both teams should look to bat first and put the pressure on the opposition, with 90 being par at this venue.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NAC vs MCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Zahid, O Zazai, A Ullah, F Waqas, H Mehmood, W Haider, H Khan, Z Zahid, L Momand, K Ali and A Raza

Captain: H Mehmood, Vice-Captain: O Zazai

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Zahid, O Zazai, S Rahmani, F Waqas, H Mehmood, W Haider, H Khan, W Anis, L Momand, K Ali and A Raza

Captain: H Mehmood, Vice-Captain: S Zahid