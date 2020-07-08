NAC vs SUN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 9th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for NAC vs SUN match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020

Nacka CC takes on Spanga United CC in Match 18 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy

A potential mismatch awaits in the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League as hot favourites Nacka CC takes on Spanga United CC in Stockholm. Nacka CC comes into this game on the back of a thumping win against Alby Zalmi U-23 and haven't lost a game so far.

In stark contrast to Nacka, Spanga United CC have lost both their games in the tournament and are staring at yet another defeat in the league stage. With their backs up against the wall, they will hope for a much better performance against Nacka, who are certainly the odds-on favourites to walk away with the two points.

Squads to choose from

Nacka CC

Rashid Khan, Azam Momand, Sohail Zahid, Samiullah Rahmani, Shakil Jalali, Khalid Azizi, Zabi Zahid, Syed Ahmad, Omran Zazai, Wakil Jalali, Saad Nawaz, Lamer Momand, Ozil Rahman, Najeeb Khan, Abdul Hakeem

Spanga United CC

Pubudu Keppetiyawa, Krishan Silva, Tasal Siddqi, Janaka Johannes, Sanuk Keppetiyawa, Thilina Warnakulasuriya, Sajith Johansson, Faisal Azeem, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Asanka Kalugama, Anton Don, Fayaz Ali

Predicted Playing XIs

Nacka CC

K Azizi, S Rahmani, S Zahid, Z Zahid, O Zazai, M Nawaz, S Ahmad, S Jalali, L Momand, N Khan and H Khan

Spanga United CC

T Saddiqi, K Silva, J Johannes, S Keppetiyawa, F Azeem, T Warnakulasuriya, S Johansson, D Arunamullwithanage, A Kalugama and F Ali

Match Details

Match: Nacka CC vs Spanga United CC

Date: 9th July 2020, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Pitch Report

Despite scores in excess of 100 being notched up over the last three days, the pacers have used the conditions well with some swing on offer. However, this isn't the case for the spinners with little to no turn available from the surface. Teams have preferred to chase at the Karsby Cricket Center and should be no different for this game as well with 90 representing a par score.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NAC vs SUN Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Zahid, S Rahmani, T Saddiqi, K Silva, F Azeem, K Azizi, O Zazai, H Khan, L Momand, A Kalugama and O Rahman

Captain: F Azeem, Vice-Captain: K Azizi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Zahid, S Rahmani, T Saddiqi, K Silva, F Azeem, K Azizi, O Zazai, Z Zahid, L Momand, D Aduranmullawithanage and O Rahman

Captain: K Azizi, Vice-Captain: S Rahmani