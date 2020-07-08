NAC vs SUN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 9th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for NAC vs SUN match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020
- Nacka CC takes on Spanga United CC in Match 18 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020
A potential mismatch awaits in the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League as hot favourites Nacka CC takes on Spanga United CC in Stockholm. Nacka CC comes into this game on the back of a thumping win against Alby Zalmi U-23 and haven't lost a game so far.
In stark contrast to Nacka, Spanga United CC have lost both their games in the tournament and are staring at yet another defeat in the league stage. With their backs up against the wall, they will hope for a much better performance against Nacka, who are certainly the odds-on favourites to walk away with the two points.
Squads to choose from
Nacka CC
Rashid Khan, Azam Momand, Sohail Zahid, Samiullah Rahmani, Shakil Jalali, Khalid Azizi, Zabi Zahid, Syed Ahmad, Omran Zazai, Wakil Jalali, Saad Nawaz, Lamer Momand, Ozil Rahman, Najeeb Khan, Abdul Hakeem
Spanga United CC
Pubudu Keppetiyawa, Krishan Silva, Tasal Siddqi, Janaka Johannes, Sanuk Keppetiyawa, Thilina Warnakulasuriya, Sajith Johansson, Faisal Azeem, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Asanka Kalugama, Anton Don, Fayaz Ali
Predicted Playing XIs
Nacka CC
K Azizi, S Rahmani, S Zahid, Z Zahid, O Zazai, M Nawaz, S Ahmad, S Jalali, L Momand, N Khan and H Khan
Spanga United CC
T Saddiqi, K Silva, J Johannes, S Keppetiyawa, F Azeem, T Warnakulasuriya, S Johansson, D Arunamullwithanage, A Kalugama and F Ali
Match Details
Match: Nacka CC vs Spanga United CC
Date: 9th July 2020, 5:30 PM IST
Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm
Pitch Report
Despite scores in excess of 100 being notched up over the last three days, the pacers have used the conditions well with some swing on offer. However, this isn't the case for the spinners with little to no turn available from the surface. Teams have preferred to chase at the Karsby Cricket Center and should be no different for this game as well with 90 representing a par score.
ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Zahid, S Rahmani, T Saddiqi, K Silva, F Azeem, K Azizi, O Zazai, H Khan, L Momand, A Kalugama and O Rahman
Captain: F Azeem, Vice-Captain: K Azizi
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Zahid, S Rahmani, T Saddiqi, K Silva, F Azeem, K Azizi, O Zazai, Z Zahid, L Momand, D Aduranmullawithanage and O Rahman
Captain: K Azizi, Vice-Captain: S RahmaniPublished 08 Jul 2020, 23:51 IST