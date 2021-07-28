NAC vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Stockholm 2021 Match 33

Nacka will be up against Alby Zalmi CF in match number 33 of the ECS T10 Stockholm at the Norsborg Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Nacka and Alby Zalmi CF are the bottom two teams in Group B of the ECS T10 Stockholm. Nacka have lost five in five, with most of their defeats coming by big margins. Meanwhile, Alby Zalmi CF have one win and three losses from their four games. Both sides will be eager to move up the ECS T10 Stockholm points table.

NAC vs ALZ Probable Playing 11 Today

Nacka: Zabi Zahid (c), Khalid Zahid, Sadat Sidiqi (wk), Aman Momand, Omran Zazai, Abdul Hakeem, Muhiyadeen Rahman, Hewad Momand, Shafi Masood, Lemar Momand, Sadiq Sidiqi

Alby Zalmi CF: Shahed Ali, Zia Alozai, Azam Khalil, Rahel Khan (c), Muhammad Zeeshan, Taj Hussain, Tas Qureshi, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Ismaeel Zia (wk), Sami Khalil, Aman Zahid

Match Details

Nacka vs Alby Zalmi CF, Match 33

Date and Time: July 28th 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The track at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm is an excellent one to bat on. The average first innings score at the venue is around 95 runs after 32 ECS T10 Stockholm matches. Another good batting pitch is likely to be in store for today's game.

Today’s NAC vs ALZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Zabi Zahid – Zahid has contributed really well in the ECS T10 Stockholm, scoring 71 runs at a strike-rate of 151.06.

Batsmen

Omran Zazai – The 22-year-old hasscored 83 runs at a strike-rate of 188.63. Moreover, he has taken one wicket too.

Shahed Ali – Ali has got starts regularly throughout the ECS T10 Stockholm. He has scored 43 runs at a strike-rate of 172.00.

All-rounders

Azam Khalil – The premier all-rounder has performed well with both the bat and ball, scoring 76 runs and picking up five wickets.

Khalid Zahid – Zahid has scored 66 runs and has three wickets to his name.

Bowlers

Abdul Hakeem – Hakeem has the most points among bowlers across the two sides. He has picked up three wickets in the ECS T10 Stockholm so far.

Sami Khalil – The 18-year-old spinner could be a decent pick. Besides being an effective bowling option, he can be a handy batter lower down the order.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAC vs ALZ Dream11 prediction team

Azam Khalil (ALZ): 285 points

Zabi Zahid (NAC): 277 points

Rahel Khan (ALZ): 264 points

Omran Zazai (NAC): 198 points

Important stats for NAC vs ALZ Dream11 prediction team

Azam Khalil: 76 runs & five wickets in four games; SR – 146.15 & ER – 6.00

Rahel Khan: 32 runs & six wickets in four games; SR – 145.45 & ER – 8.75

Zabi Zahid: 71 runs & five wickets in five games; SR – 151.06 & ER – 9.05

Omran Zazai: 83 runs & one wicket in five games; SR – 188.63 & ER – 6.80

NAC vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Stockholm)

Dream11 Team 1: Nacka vs Alby Zalmi CF - ECS T10 Stockholm 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zabi Zahid, Shahed Ali, Omran Zazai, Hewad Momand, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Khalid Zahid, Tas Qureshi, Abdul Hakeem, Muhiyadeen Rahman, Sami Khalil

Captain: Azam Khalil. Vice-captain: Rahel Khan

Dream11 Team 2: Nacka vs Alby Zalmi CF - ECS T10 Stockholm 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zabi Zahid, Shahed Ali, Muhammad Zeeshan, Omran Zazai, Rahel Khan, Zia Alozai, Azam Khalil, Khalid Zahid, Abdul Hakeem, Lemar Momand, Sami Khalil

Captain: Rahel Khan. Vice-captain: Zabi Zahid

