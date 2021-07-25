NAC vs HUD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Stockholm 2021 Match 27

Nacka will be up against Huddinge in match number 21 of this year's European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Stockholm. The Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm will be the venue for this game.

Nacka have had a disappointing start to the 2021 season. They have lost both their games so far - to Djurgardens IF and Marsta - as they couldn’t chase down totals of 116 and 134 respectively. However, they are one of the best T10 teams going around in Sweden at the moment. They won six games in a row and went on to lift the 2020 ECS Botkyrka, Stockholm title.

On the other hand, Huddinge made their ECS debut and had a decent outing on the first day. They lost their opening game to a rampant Djurgardens IF side before bouncing back to beat Marsta. They hunted down 107 with four balls to spare to earn their maiden ECS win.

Squads to choose from

Nacka: Abdul Hakeem, Aman Momand, Azam Mohammad, Baljit Singh, Hewad Momand, Khalid Zahid, Lemar Momand, Mohammad Abubakar, Muhiyadeen Rahman, Omran Zazai, Sadat Sidiqi, Sadiq Sidiqi, Shafi Masood, Shakil Jalali, Sohail Zahid, Zabi Zahid

Huddinge: Abdul Rashid Khan, Akmal Zuwak, Farhad Momand, Hameed Abdul, Hameed Zuwak, Hijrat Khan, Ilham Ali, Imal Zuwak, Kamran Momand, Najeeb Ullah, Nasir Iqbal, Rohollah Ahmadzai, Saeed Ahmed, Sami Rahmani, Shehriyar Akbari, Tariq Zuwak, Wakil Jalali, Yama Masoud

Nacka v Huddinge Probable Playing XI today

Nacka: Khalid Zahid, Omran Zazai, Zabi Zahid (c), Sadat Sidiqi (wk), Azam Mohammad, Abdul Hakeem, Shakil Jalali, Muhiyadeen Rahman, Lemar Momand, Hewad Momand, Shafi Masood

Huddinge: Imal Zuwak, Tariq Zuwak, Abdul Rashid Khan (c & wk), Sami Rahmani, Nasir Iqbal, Saeed Ahmed, Farhad Momand, Wakil Jalali, Hijrat Khan, Hameed Abdull, Javaid Dawoodzai

Match Details

Match: Nacka vs Huddinge

Date: July 26th 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The track at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm is usually a good one to bat on. After the first 20 games of this ECS T10 Stockholm 2021, the average score batting first is around 95. Also, 14 out of the 24 games have been won by teams batting first. Hence, more of the same can be expected from this game and a score of around 100-105 could be par at this venue.

ECS T10 Stockholm 2021 Dream 11 Prediction (NAC vs HUD)

Dream11 Team 1: Nacka vs Huddinge - ECS T10 Stockholm 2021. Dream11 Team 2: Nacka vs Huddinge - ECS T10 Stockholm 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zabi Zahid, Imal Zuwak, Omran Zazai, Farhad Momand, Tariq Zuwak, Khalid Zahid, Wakil Jalali, Azam Mohammad, Abdul Hakeem, Hijrat Khan, Nasir Iqbal

Captain: Zabi Zahid Vice-captain: Nasir Iqbal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zabi Zahid, Imal Zuwak, Omran Zazai, Saeed Ahmed, Farhad Momand, Khalid Zahid, Sami Rahmani, Azam Mohammad, Abdul Hakeem, Hameed Abdull, Nasir Iqbal

Captain: Khalid Zahid Vice-captain: Imal Zuwak

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava