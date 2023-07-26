NAM U19 vs KEN U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup Africa Qualifier, Match 7

The 7th match of the ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup Africa Qualifier will see the Namibia Under 19 (NAM U19) squaring off against Kenya Under 19 (KEN U19). The match will take place at the University of Dar-es-Salaam in Dar-es-Salaam on Wednesday, July 26.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NAM U19 vs KEN U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Namibia Under 19 has won one of their last two matches. Kenya Under 19, too, has won one of their last two matches of the season.

Kenya Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but the Namibia Under 19 are expected to win this encounter.

NAM U19 vs KEN U19 Match Details

The 7th match of the ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup Africa Qualifier will be played on July 26 at the University of Dar-es-Salaam in Dar-es-Salaam. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NAM U19 vs KEN U19, Match 7

Date and Time: 26th July 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: University of Dar-es-Salaam, Dar-es-Salaam

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Uganda Under 19 and Nigeria Under 19, where a total of 108 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

NAM U19 vs KEN U19 Form Guide

NAM U19 - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

KEN U19 - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

NAM U19 vs KEN U19 Probable Playing XI

NAM U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

A Volschenk (wk), R Moffett, H De Villiers, A Louw, H Badenhorst, J Visagie, Z Jansen, G Janse, P Blignaut, J Brassell, J Kariata

KEN U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

B Likavu (wk), A Patel, S Smith, V Patel, D Panchani, H Sanghani, R Pankhaniya, N Doshi, D Etabale, V Naresh, Vatsal

NAM U19 vs KEN U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Volschenk

A Volschenk is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. B Likavu is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Smith

A Patel and S Smith are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. H De Villiers played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Patel

V Patel and G Janse are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Sanghani is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

J Brassell

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Blignaut and J Brassell. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Kariata is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NAM U19 vs KEN U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

V Patel

V Patel will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

J Barssell

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can choose J Brassell as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for NAM U19 vs KEN U19, Match 7

J Brassell

G Janse

J Kariata

S Smith

V Patel

Namibia Under 19 vs Kenya Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Namibia Under 19 vs Kenya Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Volschenk, B Likavu

Batters: S Smith, A Patel

All-rounders: H Sanghani, D Panchani, V Patel, G Janse

Bowlers: P Blignaut, J Brassell, J Kariata

Namibia Under 19 vs Kenya Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Volschenk, B Likavu

Batters: S Smith

All-rounders: H Sanghani, R Pankhaniya, V Patel, G Janse

Bowlers: P Blignaut, J Brassell, J Kariata, Vatsal