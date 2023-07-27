NAM U19 vs SIL U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup Africa Qualifier, Match 10

The 10th match of the ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup Africa Qualifier will see the Namibia Under 19 (NAM U19) squaring off against Sierra Leone Under 19 (SIL U19) at the University of Dar-es-Salaam in Dar-es-Salaam on Thursday, July 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NAM U19 vs SIL U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Namibia Under 19 have won two of their last three matches. Sierra Leone Under 19, on the other hand, have a solitary victory in two appearances.

Sierra Leone Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but the Namibia Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NAM U19 vs SIL U19 Match Details

The 10th match of the ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup Africa Qualifier will be played on July 27 at the University of Dar-es-Salaam in Dar-es-Salaam. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NAM U19 vs SIL U19, Match 10

Date and Time: 27th July 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: University of Dar-es-Salaam, Dar-es-Salaam

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Kenya Under 19 and Namibia Under 19, where a total of 131 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

NAM U19 vs SIL U19 Form Guide

NAM U19 - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

SIL U19 - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

NAM U19 vs SIL U19 Probable Playing XI

NAM U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

A Volschenk (wk), R Moffett, H De Villiers, A Louw, H Badenhorst, J Visagie, Z Jansen, G Janse, P Blignaut, J Brassell, J Kariata

SIL U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

J Bangura (wk), A Turay, J Bangura, E Mansaray, R Coker, G Sesay, A Kamara, E Turay, I Kpaka, I Sesay, J Boyzy

NAM U19 vs SIL U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Volschenk

A Volschenk is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Bangura is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H De Villiers

A Turay and H De Villiers are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Bangura played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Sesay

G Sesay and G Janse are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Coker is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

J Brassell

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Kariata and J Brassell. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Blignaut is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NAM U19 vs SIL U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

G Sesay

G Sesay will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 232 points in the last two matches.

J Kariata

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Kariata as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 195 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for NAM U19 vs SIL U19, Match 10

J Brassell

G Janse

J Kariata

G Sesay

R Coker

Namibia Under 19 vs Sierra Leone Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Namibia Under 19 vs Sierra Leone Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Volschenk, J Bangura

Batters: H De Villiers, A Turay

All-rounders: G Sesay (c), G Janse, R Coker (vc)

Bowlers: P Blignaut, J Brassell, J Kariata, I Sesay

Namibia Under 19 vs Sierra Leone Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Volschenk, J Bangura

Batters: J Bangura

All-rounders: G Sesay (c), G Janse, R Coker, A Kamara

Bowlers: P Blignaut, J Brassell, J Kariata (vc), I Sesay