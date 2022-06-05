NAM vs HK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Unofficial ODI

Namibia (NAM) will lock horns with Hong Kong (HK) in the first unofficial ODI at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek on Sunday, 5 June.

Namibia are coming off a successful T20I series win over Zimbabwe by a 3-2 margin. Hong Kong, on the other hand, will be playing international cricket after a long time. The hosts will be starting as favourites against a rusty Hong Kong side.

NAM vs HK Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM XI

JJ Smit (C), Gerhard Erasmus, Michael van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz, Zane Green (WK), Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Louis Peters, Dylan Leicher.

HK XI

Nizakat Khan (C), Babar Hayat, Adit Gorwara (WK), Jamie Atkinson, Aizaz Khan, Dan Pascoe, Ehsan Khan, Haroon Arshad, Kinchit Shah, Ayush Shukla, Muhammad Waheed.

Match Details

NAM vs HK, Namibia vs Hong Kong, Match 1

Date and Time: 5th June 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek.

Pitch Report

The surface at the United Cricket Club Ground is a balanced one. There will be initial movement for the seamers, but if the batters play through that phase, they will find it easier to score runs. The spinners will also come into play as the match progresses, making for an intriguing contest between the bat and ball. Anything around 250 should be a competitive score at the venue.

Story continues below ad

Today’s NAM vs HK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zane Green: Green has scored 282 runs at a strike rate of 77.90 in 10 ODIs. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Babar Hayat: Hayat is a quality batter who has scored 784 runs at a strike rate of 78.50 in 22 ODI matches.

Gerhard Merwe Erasmus: Erasmus has racked up 497 runs at a strike rate of 79.10 in 13 ODIs. He could prove to be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Aizaz Khan: Khan has scored 260 runs and picked up 16 wickets in 19 ODI matches. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Sunday.

JJ Smit: Smit, who can single-handedly win matches, has scored 432 runs in addition to picking up 26 wickets in 15 ODIs.

Bowlers

Ruben Trumpelmann: Trumpelmann has scalped 10 wickets at an economy rate of 5.40 in seven ODI matches, while also scoring 71 runs. His bowling prowess cannot be overlooked for Sunday's match.

Story continues below ad

Ehsan Khan: Khan is a right-handed off-break bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has taken 29 wickets at an economy rate 4.41 in 15 ODI matches and also scored 102 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM vs HK Dream11 prediction team

Babar Hayat (HK)

Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (NAM)

Aizaz Khan (HK)

JJ Smit (NAM)

Ruben Trumpelmann (NAM)

Important Stats for NAM vs HK Dream11 prediction team

Babar Hayat: 784 runs in 22 matches; SR - 78.50

Gerhard Merwe Erasmus: 497 runs in 13 runs matches; SR - 79.10

Aizaz Khan: 260 runs and 16 wickets in 19 matches; SR - 69.50 and ER - 5.60

JJ Smit: 432 runs and 26 wickets in 15 matches; SR - 86.70 and ER - 4.68

Ruben Trumpelmann: 71 runs and 10 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 78.00 and ER - 5.40

NAM vs HK Dream11 Prediction Today (1st unofficial ODI)

Story continues below ad

NAM vs HK Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zane Green, Babar Hayat, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Aizaz Khan, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Ehsan Khan, Bernard Scholtz, Ayush Shukla, Ruben Trumpelmann.

Captain: JJ Smit. Vice-captain: Aizaz Khan.

NAM vs HK Dream11 Prediction

Story continues below ad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adit Gorawara, Nizakat Khan, Craig Williams, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Aizaz Khan, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Daniel Pascoe, Ehsan Khan, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann.

Captain: Aizaz Khan. Vice-captain: Gerhard Merwe Erasmus.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far