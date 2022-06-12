NAM vs HK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Castle Lite Series 2022, Match 3

Namibia (NAM) will take on Hong Kong (HK) in the third match of the Castle Lite Series 2022 on Sunday at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek.

Namibia have already sealed the series by winning their last two ODI matches by big margins of 65 runs and 162 runs. Hong Kong have been ordinary in the series and have not performed up to the mark so far.

Hong Kong will give it their all to win at least the last match of the series, but Namibia will be keen to whitewash them.

NAM vs HK Probable Playing XI

NAM Playing XI

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Michael Van Lingen, Tangeni Lungameni, Pikky Ya France, Lohan Louwrens, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, and Ruben Tumpelmann

HK Playing XI

Nizakat Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Ehsan Khan, Dan Pascoe, Babar Hayat, Haroon Arshad, Vikas Sharma, Mohammad Ghazanfar, and Ayush Shukla

Match Details

NAM vs HK, Castle Lite Series 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: June 12, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the United Cricket Club Ground is expected to be batting-friendly. However, the fast bowlers will find some assistance off the surface and the batters will need to be careful early on. Once they get well set, the batters can play their shots freely.

Any score around the 200-250 mark in the first innings should be a good total to defend. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a good target on the board.

NAM vs HK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Louwrens, who has excelled in the previous two matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also bat in the top order and gain additional points from catches. He smashed 63 runs in the last match against Hong Kong.

Batters

J Nicol and G Merwe are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Y Murtaza is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and score runs on this batting-friendly pitch.

All-rounders

J Smit and H Arshad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they have been batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Khan is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Trumpelmann and E Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last two matches and are expected to bowl in death overs as well. H YaFrance is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in NAM vs HK Dream11 prediction team

J Smit (NAM)

R Trumpelmann (NAM)

J Nicol (NAM)

NAM vs HK important stats for Dream 11 team

J Smit - 85 runs and four wickets

H Arshad - Six runs and five wickets

J Nicol - 154 runs and two wickets

Namibia vs Hong kong Dream11 Prediction Today (Castle Lite Series 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: L Louwrens, J Nicol, Y Murtaza, N Khan, G Merwe, A Khan, J Smit, H Arshad, E Khan, H YaFrance, and R Trumpelmann

Captain: J Smit Vice Captain: Y Murtaza

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: L Louwrens, J Nicol, Y Murtaza, G Merwe, A Khan, J Frylinck, J Smit, H Arshad, E Khan, H YaFrance, and R Trumpelmann

Captain: J Nicol Vice Captain: J Smit

