NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland A tour of Namibia, Match 1

Namibia (NAM) will lock horns with Ireland Wolves (IR-A) in the first one-day match of Ireland A'S tour of Namibia at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Tuesday.

Both teams last met in the recently concluded T20 series, where Namibia emerged victorious by a 2-1 margin. In their last T20 match, Namibia defeated Ireland Wolves by eight wickets.

NAM vs IR-A Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM XI

Zane Green (WK), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Merwe Gerhard Erasmus (C), Bernard Scholtz, Helao-Pikky YaFrance, David Wiese, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpleman.

IR-A XI

Gareth Delany, Jeremy Lawlor, Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Neil Rock (C & WK), Curtis Campher, Matt Ford, Graham Hume, Josh Manley, Peter Chase, Ben White.

Match Details

NAM vs IR-A, Ireland A tour of Namibia, Match 1

Date and Time: 29th March 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is a balanced one where batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. The spinners will also come into play as the game progresses. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 191 runs.

Today’s NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zane Green: Green has scored 282 runs in 10 ODI matches. He could be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team.

Batters

Merwe Gerhard Erasmus: Erasmus has scored 497 runs in 13 ODIs. He is a reliable top-order batter who will look to score some quick-fire runs early on in the innings.

Gareth Delany: Delany has scored 137 runs while also picking up three wickets in 12 ODI matches. He could be a crucial pick for Tuesday's contest.

All-rounders

David Wiese: Wiese has scored 257 runs and taken 12 wickets in 11 ODI matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Shane Getkate: Getkate can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Tuesday. He has scored 23 runs while also picking up four wickets in four ODI matches.

Bowlers

Peter Chase: Chase has scalped 34 wickets at an economy rate of 6.57 in 25 ODI matches. His wicket-taking ability cannot be overlooked for Tuesday's match.

Ben Shikongo: Shikongo has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.83 in one ODI match. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM vs IR-A Dream11 prediction team

Merwe Gerhard Erasmus (NAM)

Gareth Delany (IR-A)

David Wiese (NAM)

Shane Getkate (IR-A)

Ben Shikongo (NAM)

Important Stats for NAM vs IR-A Dream11 prediction team

Merwe Gerhard Erasmus: 497 runs in 13 matches; SR - 79.10

Gareth Delany: 137 runs and 3 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 84.60 and ER - 6.72

David Wiese: 257 runs and 12 wickets in 11 matches; SR - 96.40 and ER - 6.03

Shane Getkate: 23 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 100.00 and ER - 4.53

Peter Chase: 34 wickets in 25 matches; ER - 6.57

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction Today

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zane Green, Merwe Gerhard Erasmus, Jeremy Lawlor, Stephan Baard, Gareth Delany, David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, Shane Getkate, Peter Chase, Ben Shikongo, Helao Pikkie YaFrance.

Captain: David Wiese. Vice-captain: Merwe Gerhard Erasmus.

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Stephen Doheny, Merwe Gerhard Erasmus, Craig Williams, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Gareth Delany, David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, Shane Getkate, Peter Chase, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpleman.

Captain: David Wiese. Vice-captain: Gareth Delany.

Edited by Samya Majumdar