NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland A tour of Namibia, Match 3

Namibia (NAM) will lock horns with Ireland Wolves (IR-A) in the third one-day match of Ireland A's tour of Namibia at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Friday.

While the second game was abandoned due to rain, Namibia won the first fixture by seven runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. With the visitors despeate to level things up, an exciting game beckons in Windhoek.

NAM vs IR-A Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM XI

Stephan Baard, Shaun Fouche, Jonathan Smit (C), Malan Kruger, Karl Birkenstock, Divan la Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (WK), Bernard Scholtz, Dylan Leicher, Ben Shikogo, Mauritius Ngupita.

IR-A XI

Murray Commins, James McCollum, Stephen Doheny, Curtis Campher, Jeremy Lawlor, Gareth Delany, Neil Rock (C & WK), Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Manley, Ben White.

Match Details

NAM vs IR-A, Ireland A tour of Namibia, Match 2

Date and Time: 1st April 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The surface at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. On the bowling front, while the pacers are expected to find some movement with the new ball, the spinners will also come into play as the game progresses. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 218 runs.

Today’s NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Neil Rock: Rock scored 47 runs in the first match and could be a crucial pick for Friday's contest.

Batter

Gareth Delany: Delany is a quality all-rounder who scored 25 runs and picked up three wickets in the first one-day. He is a prime candidate to lead your fantasy team.

Stephen Baard: Baard scored 40 runs in the first match. He is a reliable top-order batter who can score some quick-fire runs early on in the innings.

All-rounders

Divan la Cock: Davin smashed 70 runs and took two wickets in the first one-day. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Jonathan Smit: Smit scored 41 runs in addition to picking up a wicket in the first match. He can help you fetch some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Friday.

Bowler

Josh Manley: Manley scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 4.70 in the first one-day. His wicket-taking ability cannot be overlooked for Friday's match.

Mauritius Ngupita: Ngupita managed to pick up two wickets at an economy rate of 3.80 in the first one-day. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM vs IR-A Dream11 prediction team

Divan la Cock (NAM) – 150 points

Gareth Delany (IR-A) – 120 points

Josh Manley (IR-A) – 103 points

Mauritius Ngupita (NAM) – 86 points

Jonathan Smit (NAM) – 79 points

Important stats for NAM vs IR-A Dream11 prediction team

Divan la Cock: 70 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 102.94 and ER - 7.20

Gareth Delany: 25 runs and 3 wickets in 1 match; SR - 83.33 and ER - 4.20

Josh Manley: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 4.70

Mauritius Ngupita: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 3.80

Jonathan Smit: 41 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 95.34 and ER - 4.50

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction Today

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stephen Doheny, Gareth Delany, Jeremy Lawlor, Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Divan la Cock, Jonathan Smit, Curtis Campher, Josh Manley, Bernard Scholtz, Dylan Leicher.

Captain: Gareth Delany. Vice-captain: Divan la Cock.

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Neil Rock, Gareth Delany, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Divan la Cock, Jonathan Smit, Graham Hume, Curtis Campher, Josh Manley, Bernard Scholtz, Mauritius Ngupita.

Captain: Jonathan Smit. Vice-captain: Gareth Delany.

