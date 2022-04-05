NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland A tour of Namibia, Match 5

Namibia (NAM) will lock horns with Ireland Wolves (IR-A) in the fifth one-day match of Ireland A's tour of Namibia at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Tuesday.

Namibia have been in great form, winning two games to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. In the fourth one-day, the hosts registered a six-wicket victory over Ireland Wolves with 97 balls to spare. With the visitors desperate to level things up, an exciting game beckons in Windhoek.

NAM vs IR-A Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM XI

Craig Williams, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Lohan Louwrens (WK), Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni.

IR-A XI

Murray Commins, Jeremy Lawlor, James McCollum, Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Gareth Delany, Neil Rock (C & WK), Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Mike Frost, Benjamin White.

Match Details

NAM vs IR-A, Ireland A tour of Namibia, Match 5

Date and Time: 5th April 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The surface at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. On the bowling front, while the pacers are expected to find some movement with the new ball, the spinners will also come into play as the game progresses. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 218 runs.

Today’s NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicol Loftie-Eaton: Nicol has scored 147 runs in three matches. He could be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team.

Batter

Gerhard Erasmus: Although placed in the batters' section, Erasmus is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points with his bowling too.

Stephen Baard: Baard has scored 72 runs in three matches. He is a reliable top-order batter who can score some quick-fire runs early on in the innings.

All-rounders

Gareth Delany: Delany is a quality all-rounder who has scored 178 runs and picked up five wickets in three matches. He is a prime candidate to lead your fantasy team.

Jonathan Smit: Smit has scored 72 runs in addition to picking up two wickets in three matches. He can help you fetch some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Tuesday.

Bowler

Mike Frost: Frost has scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 3.88 in two matches. His wicket-taking ability cannot be overlooked for Tuesday's match.

Bernard Scholtz: Scholtz has managed to pick up three wickets in as many matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM vs IR-A Dream11 prediction team

Gareth Delany (IR-A) – 411 points

Nicol Loftie-Eaton (NAM) – 216 points

Benjamin White (IR-A) – 171 points

Jonathan Smit (NAM) – 171 points

Mike Frost (NAM) – 149 points

Important stats for NAM vs IR-A Dream11 prediction team

Gareth Delany: 172 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 109.87 and ER - 4.37

Nicol Loftie-Eaton: 147 runs in 3 matches; SR - 72.77

Benjamin White: 5 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 6.67

Jonathan Smit: 72 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 97.29 and ER - 3.70

Mike Frost: 5 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 3.88

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction Today

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Stephen Baard, Gerhard Erasmus, Shane Getkate, Jonathan Smit, Jan Frylinck, Graham Hume, Gareth Delany, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Mike Frost.

Captain: Gareth Delany. Vice-captain: Jonathan Smit.

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus, Shane Getkate, Jonathan Smit, Jan Frylinck, Graham Hume, Gareth Delany, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Benjamin White.

Captain: Gareth Delany. Vice-captain: Jan Frylinck.

