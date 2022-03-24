NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Wolves tour of Namibia, 3rd T20

Namibia will take on Ireland Wolves in the second T20 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Thursday.

Namibia and Ireland Wolves have both won one game apiece. Ireland Wolves won the most recent encounter by 32 runs.

Ireland Wolves posted 173 runs on the board for the loss of four wickets with Shane Getkate smashing a half-century. Although JJ Smit led the run-chase for Namibia by scoring 46 runs, he was unable to force a win for his side.

NAM vs IR-A Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM XI

Lohan Louwrens (WK), Jan Balt, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Shaun Fouche, JJ Smit (C), Dylan Leicher, Karl Birkenstock, Pikky Ya France, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Mauritius Ngupita

IR-A XI

Murray Commins, Jeremy Lawlor, James McCollum, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Neil Rock (C) (WK), Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Peter Chase, Benjamin White

Match Details

NAM vs IR-A, Ireland Wolves tour of Namibia, 3rd T20

Date and Time: March 24, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be friendly to the batters. Batters will be expected to play big shots with a sense of freedom in the shortened ten-over format.

Pacers might extract some assistance in the latter half of matches.

Today’s NAM vs IR-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton has had a strong impact on the series so far. He scored 13 runs in the previous match which involved two boundaries but he has also taken three wickets in two matches.

Batters

Murray Commins has had strong starts with the bat for Ireland Wolves and has accumulated 66 runs in two matches. However, he will be expected to convert those starts into longer knocks.

All-rounders

Curtis Campher is a great all-rounder who has been a match-winner for his side. He has smacked 38 runs and has also collected three wickets so far. Campher will be an excellent captaincy choice for your NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Jonathan Smit was the top-scorer for his side in the previous match. He has scored 50 runs in the two matches so far.

Bowlers

Ben Shikongo has done wonders with the ball and his bowling strategies have been very accurate. He has five wickets to his name from two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM vs IR-A Dream11 prediction team

Ben Shikongo (NAM) – 157 points

Curtis Campher (IR-A) – 143 points

Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton (NAM) – 96 points

Jonathan Smit (NAM) – 95 points

Shane Getkate (IR-A) – 93 points

Important stats for NAM vs IR-A Dream11 prediction team

Ben Shikongo: 5 wickets

Curtis Campher: 38 runs and 3 wickets

Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton: 13 runs and 3 wickets

Jonathan Smit: 50 runs

Shane Getkate: 57 runs

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction Today

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Nicol Loftie, M Commins, D Leicher, K Birkenstock, J Lawlor, C Campher, J Smit, S Getkate, B Shikongo, P Chase, S Fouche

Captain: C Campher, Vice-Captain: J Smit

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Nicol Loftie, M Commins, K Birkenstock, J Lawlor, H YaFrance, C Campher, J Smit, S Getkate, B Shikongo, P Chase, S Fouche

Captain: S Getkate, Vice-Captain: B Shikongo.

