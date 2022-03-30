NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Wolves' tour of Namibia, Match 2

Namibia (NAM) will take on Ireland Wolves (IR-A) in the second match of Ireland A's tour of Namibia at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Namibia defeated Ireland A by seven runs in the first match as the hosts successfully defended 253. Divan la Cock won the Player of the Match award for his 70-run knock and two-wicket haul. Ireland were in a comfortable position during the run chase but ended up collapsing under pressure.

NAM vs IR-A Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM XI

Stephan Baard, Shaun Fouche, Jonathan Smit (c), Malan Kruger, Karl Birkenstock, Divan la Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Dylan Leicher, Ben Shikogo, Bernard Scholtz, Mauritius Ngupita

IR-A XI

Murray Commins, James McCollum, Stephen Doheny, Curtis Campher, Jeremy Lawlor, Gareth Delany, Neil Rock (c), Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Manley, Ben White

Match Details

NAM vs IR-A, Ireland Wolves' tour of Namibia, Match 2

Date and Time: 30th March, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The track at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek generally favors the batters, who will be able to play shots with utmost freedom. But the pacers might find some help off the surface as the match progresses.

Today’s NAM vs IR-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Neil Rock scored 47 runs in the previous match and looked to be in great touch.

Batter

Gareth Delany put up a fine all-round performance in the first game, scoring 25 runs picking up three wickets.

All-rounders

Divan la Cock is a great all-rounder who smacked 70 runs off 68 balls in addition to taking two wickets in the last game. He will be an excellent captaincy choice for your NAM vs IR-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Jonathan Smit scored 41 runs and picked up a wicket in the first match.

Bowler

Josh Manley claimed three wickets at an economy rate of 4.70 in the previous encounter.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM vs IR-A Dream11 prediction team

Divan la Cock (NAM) – 150 points

Gareth Delany (IR-A) – 120 points

Josh Manley (IR-A) – 103 points

Mauritius Ngupita (NAM) – 86 points

Jonathan Smit (NAM) – 79 points

Important stats for NAM vs IR-A Dream11 prediction team

Divan la Cock: 70 runs and 2 wickets

Gareth Delany: 42 runs and 3 wickets

Josh Manley: 3 wickets

Jonathan Smit: 41 runs and 1 wicket

Neil Rock: 47 runs

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction Today

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Neil Rock, Stephen Doheny, Gareth Delany, Stephen Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Divan la Cock, Jonathan Smit, Curtis Campher, Josh Manley, Mauritius Ngupita, Bernard Scholtz.

Captain: Divan la Cock. Vice-captain: Jonathan Smit.

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Neil Rock, Gareth Delany, Stephen Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Divan la Cock, Jonathan Smit, Curtis Campher, Josh Manley, Mauritius Ngupita, Bernard Scholtz, Fionn Hand.

Captain: Gareth Delany. Vice-captain: Curtis Campher.

Edited by Samya Majumdar