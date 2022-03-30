NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Wolves' tour of Namibia, Match 2

Namibia (NAM) will take on Ireland Wolves (IR-A) in the second match of Ireland A's tour of Namibia at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Wednesday.
Namibia defeated Ireland A by seven runs in the first match as the hosts successfully defended 253. Divan la Cock won the Player of the Match award for his 70-run knock and two-wicket haul. Ireland were in a comfortable position during the run chase but ended up collapsing under pressure.
NAM vs IR-A Probable Playing 11 Today
NAM XI
Stephan Baard, Shaun Fouche, Jonathan Smit (c), Malan Kruger, Karl Birkenstock, Divan la Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Dylan Leicher, Ben Shikogo, Bernard Scholtz, Mauritius Ngupita
IR-A XI
Murray Commins, James McCollum, Stephen Doheny, Curtis Campher, Jeremy Lawlor, Gareth Delany, Neil Rock (c), Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Manley, Ben White
Match Details
NAM vs IR-A, Ireland Wolves' tour of Namibia, Match 2
Date and Time: 30th March, 2022, 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
Pitch Report
The track at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek generally favors the batters, who will be able to play shots with utmost freedom. But the pacers might find some help off the surface as the match progresses.
Today’s NAM vs IR-A Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Neil Rock scored 47 runs in the previous match and looked to be in great touch.
Batter
Gareth Delany put up a fine all-round performance in the first game, scoring 25 runs picking up three wickets.
All-rounders
Divan la Cock is a great all-rounder who smacked 70 runs off 68 balls in addition to taking two wickets in the last game. He will be an excellent captaincy choice for your NAM vs IR-A Dream11 fantasy team.
Jonathan Smit scored 41 runs and picked up a wicket in the first match.
Bowler
Josh Manley claimed three wickets at an economy rate of 4.70 in the previous encounter.
Top 5 best players to pick in NAM vs IR-A Dream11 prediction team
Divan la Cock (NAM) – 150 points
Gareth Delany (IR-A) – 120 points
Josh Manley (IR-A) – 103 points
Mauritius Ngupita (NAM) – 86 points
Jonathan Smit (NAM) – 79 points
Important stats for NAM vs IR-A Dream11 prediction team
Divan la Cock: 70 runs and 2 wickets
Gareth Delany: 42 runs and 3 wickets
Josh Manley: 3 wickets
Jonathan Smit: 41 runs and 1 wicket
Neil Rock: 47 runs
NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Neil Rock, Stephen Doheny, Gareth Delany, Stephen Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Divan la Cock, Jonathan Smit, Curtis Campher, Josh Manley, Mauritius Ngupita, Bernard Scholtz.
Captain: Divan la Cock. Vice-captain: Jonathan Smit.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Neil Rock, Gareth Delany, Stephen Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Divan la Cock, Jonathan Smit, Curtis Campher, Josh Manley, Mauritius Ngupita, Bernard Scholtz, Fionn Hand.
Captain: Gareth Delany. Vice-captain: Curtis Campher.