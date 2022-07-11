NAM vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match

Nepal (NEP) is set to face Namibia (NAM) as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 cycle at the Cambusdoon New Ground in Ayr on Monday, July 11.

Namibia come into the game on the back of a tough loss against Scotland. They will be keen to return to winning ways with the likes of Gerhard Erasmus and David Wiese being key to their fortunes. However, Namibia will now face Nepal, who boast good balance and depth. While their bowling attack will hold the key, the Asian outfit also have a talented batting unit that can stand up against Namibia's strong bowling. With both teams eyeing a win in this fixture, a cracker beckons in Ayr.

NAM vs NEP Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM XI

Lohan Louwrens, Zane Green (wk), Divan la Cock, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Rubel Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz and Tangeni Lungameni.

NEP XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dev Khanal, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh, Aarif Sheikh, Mohammad Aadil Khan, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (c) and Sushan Bhari/Kishore Mahato.

Match Details

NAM vs NEP, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2

Date and Time: 11th July 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Cambusdoon New Ground, Ayr

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons in Ayr with there being help available for both the batters and bowlers. The new ball phase will be crucial as the batters will have to bide their time in the middle. As the match progresses, the pitch should even out and allow the batters to play their shots freely. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s NAM vs NEP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Zane Green: Zane Green didn't have the best of outings in the previous game against Scotland, unable to get going in the powerplay phase. However, Green has been a consistent performer for Namibia, often scoring big runs at the top of the order. With Green due a big knock, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Rohit Paudel: Rohit Paudal is one of the most exciting youngsters in the world, with his record speaking for itself. The Nepali batter can bat anywhere across the line-up, with his ability to finish games off being noteworthy. Given his ability against both pace and spin, Paudel can be a good pick in your NAM vs NEP Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

JJ Smit: JJ Smit had a decent outing with the bat in the previous game, but couldn't convert his start into a big one. He is a brilliant white-ball cricketer, with his knack for hitting big sixes being noteworthy. Although he is not likely to bowl much, JJ Smit's batting alone should set him apart.

Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane: Sandeep Lamichhane is Nepal's best bet with the ball in this format with an ODI career average of 15.81. His variations are a big threat in the middle overs, often yielding key wickets for Nepal. With the Nepali captain in decent form as well, he should be a must-have in your NAM vs NEP Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NAM vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

Ruben Trumpelmann (NAM)

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)

JJ Smit (NAM)

Important stats for NAM vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

Gerhard Erasmus - 499 runs in 14 ODI matches, Average: 38.38

Rohit Paudel - 745 runs in 21 ODI matches, Average: 41.39

Sandeep Lamichhane - 58 wickets in 26 ODI matches, Average: 15.81

NAM vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Cricket World Cup League 2)

NAM vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Green, R Kumar Paudel, A Sheikh, G Erasmus, D Wiese, JJ Smit, KC Karan, D Singh Airee, S Lamichhane, R Trumpelmann and B Scholtz.

Captain: G Erasmus. Vice-captain: KC Karan.

NAM vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asif Sheikh, R Kumar Paudel, A Sheikh, G Erasmus, D Wiese, J Nicol Loftie-Eaton, KC Karan, D Singh Airee, S Lamichhane, R Trumpelmann and T Lungameni.

Captain: D Wiese. Vice-captain: R Kumar Paudal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far