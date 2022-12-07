NAM vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for ICC Men's World Cup League 2, Match 119

Namibia will take on Nepal in the 119th match (NAM vs NEP) at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 on Wednesday at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the NAM vs NEP Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Namibia have won seventeen of their last twenty-nine matches and will be curious to continue their domination in the tournament. Nepal, on the other hand, have won eight of their last twenty-two matches and will be curious to make a strong comeback in the tournament.

Nepal will try their best to win the match, but Namibia are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's easy encounter.

NAM vs NEP Match Details

The 119th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played on December 7 at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NAM vs NEP, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 119

Date and Time: 7th December 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

NAM vs NEP Form Guide

NAM - Won 17 of their 29 matches

NEP - Won 8 of their 22 matches

NAM vs NEP Probable Playing XI

NAM Playing XI

No major injury updates

Divan la Cock, Michael Van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus ©, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Karl Birkenstock, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

NEP Playing XI

No major injury updates

Arjun Saud (wk), Asif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel ©, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sagar Dhakal

NAM vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sheikh

A Sheikh, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. Z Green is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

G Merwe

G Malla and G Merwe are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Kumar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

J Smit

J Frylinck and J Smit are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Nicol is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Scholtz

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Scholtz and R Trumpelmann. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. K Karan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NAM vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

J Smit

J Smit is one of the best players in today's match as he will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. He is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

B Scholtz

B Scholtz is one of the best picks for today's match as he will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle order. Since the pitch is decent, he can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

5 Must Picks for NAM vs NEP, Match 119

B Scholtz

R Trumpelmann

J Frylinck

J Smit

G Merwe

Namibia vs Nepal Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Namibia vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sheikh

Batters: R Kumar, G Merwe, G Malla

All-rounders: J Frylinck, J Nicol, J Smit, D Singh

Bowlers: K Karan, B Scholtz, R Trumpelmann

Namibia vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sheikh

Batters: R Kumar, G Merwe, G Malla

All-rounders: J Frylinck, J Smit

Bowlers: K Karan, B Scholtz, R Trumpelmann, S Kami, T Lungameni

