Namibia (NAM) will lock horns with Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the 109th match of the CWC League-2 One-Day at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, on Saturday, November 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NAM vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Namibia have won 13 out of their 22 matches and are fifth in the points table. Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, have won only two out of their 24 CWC League 2 matches and are currently at the bottom of the points table.

NAM vs PNG Match Details

The 109th match of the CWC League-2 One-Day will be played on November 19 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The match is set to take place at 01:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NAM vs PNG, CWC League-2 One-Day, Match 10

Date and Time: November 19, 2022, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

NAM vs PNG Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 260 runs.

Last 4 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 4

Matches won by the team bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 232

Average second-innings score: 138

NAM vs PNG Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Namibia: W-W-W-W-W

Papua New Guinea: L-L-W-T-L

NAM vs PNG probable playing 11s for today’s match

NAM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NAM Probable Playing 11

Gerhard Erasmus (C), Divan la Cock, Zane Green (WK), Lohan Louwrens, Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni.

PNG Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

PNG Probable Playing 11

Assad Vala (C), Charles Amini, Simon Atai (WK), Hiri Hiri, Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana.

NAM vs PNG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Zane Green (13 matches, 281 runs, Strike Rate: 75.53)

Green has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 281 runs at a strike rate of 75+. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Gerhard Erasmus (20 matches, 845 runs and 10 wickets, Strike Rate: 80.55 and Economy Rate: 4.02)

Erasmus has scored 845 runs, including his highest score of 121* and also picked up 10 wickets in 20 games. He is a quality batter who could also play a big knock on Saturday.

Top All-rounder pick

Assad Vala (24 matches, 867 runs and 19 wickets, Strike Rate: 67.73 and Economy Rate: 3.87)

Assad is a top-quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. In 24 matches, he has scored 867 runs and scalped 19 wickets as well.

Top Bowler pick

Bernard Scholtz (21 matches, 31 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.42)

Scholtz will lead the bowling attack for Namibia in this upcoming fixture. He is currently the leading wicket-taker for his side this season with 31 wickets in 21 games.

NAM vs PNG match captain and vice-captain choices

Jan Frylinck

Frylinck can be a great captaincy choice for your fantasy team. He has scored 383 runs and also picked up 28 wickets in 22 CWC League-2 matches.

Chad Soper

Soper has scored 387 runs while picking up 27 wickets at an economy rate of 4.19 in 23 matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NAM vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Gerhard Erasmus: 845 runs and 10 wickets in 20 matches

Assad Vala: 867 runs and 19 wickets in 24 matches

Jan Frylinck: 383 runs and 29 wickets in 22 matches

Chad Soper: 387 runs and 27 wickets in 23 matches

Bernard Scholtz: 89 runs and 31 wickets in 21 matches

NAM vs PNG match expert tips

Ruben Trumpelmann

Trumpelmann has picked up 20 wickets at an economy rate of 5.02 and also scored 138 runs in 15 matches. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

NAM vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 109, Head-to-Head League

NAM vs PNG Dream11 Prediction - CWC League-2 One-Day

NAM vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Lohan Louwrens.

Batters: Lega Siaka, Gerhard Erasmus, Divan la Cock.

All-rounders: Chad Soper, Assad Vala, Jan Frylinck, Nicol Loftie-Eaton.

Bowlers: Norman Vanua, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann.

NAM vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 109, Grand League

NAM vs PNG Dream11 Prediction - CWC League-2 One-Day

NAM vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Zane Green.

Batters: Lega Siaka, Michael Van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus.

All-rounders: Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Jan Frylinck, Nicol Loftie-Eaton.

Bowlers: Kabua Morea, Tangeni Lungameni, Ruben Trumpelmann.

