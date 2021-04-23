NAM vs SA-E Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 1st T20 - April 23rd, 2021

Namibia will lock horns with South Africa Emerging Players in the first T20 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Namibia's last international outing was against Uganda earlier in the month. They outclassed the fellow African outfit in both the T20Is and the ODIs, winning all five matches across both formats. With several experienced and in-form players in their ranks, Namibia will start as favorites against South Africa Emerging Players.

South Africa Emerging Players, on the other hand, will bank on the experience of Matthew Breetzke, Thando Ntini, and Jason Smith. They haven't played much cricket in recent times and it will be difficult for them to overcome Namibia.

Squads to choose from

Namibia

Jean Pierre Kotze, Zane Green, Merwe Erasmus, Karl Birkenstock, Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Shaun Fouche, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Mauritius Nguptia, Dewald Nell.

South Africa Emerging

Sinethemba Qeshile, Grant Roelofsen, Wandile Makwetu, Matthew Breetzke, Joshua Richards, Jonathan Bird, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Jason Smith, Delano Potgieter, Dayyaan Galiem, Bryce Parsons, Tshepo Ntuli, Gregory Mahlokwana, Thando Ntini, Stefan Tait, Lifa Ntanzi

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Namibia

Jean Pierre Kotze, Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstoc, Michael Van Lingen, Merwe Erasmus, JJ Smith, Craig Williams, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann

South Africa Emerging

Sinethemba Qeshile, Grant Roelofsen, Matthew Breetzke, Joshua Richards, Jonathan Bird, Jason Smith, Delano Potgieter, Tshepo Ntuli, Gregory Mahlokwana, Thando Ntini, Stefan Tait.

Match Details

Match: Namibia vs South Africa Emerging, 1st T20

Date & Time: 23rd April 2021 at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The track at the Wanderers Cricket Ground favors the batsmen, with the ball easily coming onto the bat. One can expect a high scoring encounter on Friday.

Pacers and spinners might get some assistance in the second innings when the pitch is expected to slow down a bit. However, with shorter boundaries on offer, batters have the advantage at the venue.

NAM vs SA-E Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NAM vs SA-E Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sinethemba Qeshile, Matthew Breetzke, Joshua Richards, Stephan Baard, Merwe Erasmus, Jason Smith, JJ Smit, Craig Williams, Bernard Scholtz, Tshepo Ntuli, Gregory Mahlokwana.

Captain: JJ Smit. Vice-captain: Jason Smith

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jean Pierre Kotze, Matthew Breetzke, Michael Van Lingen, Stephan Baard, Merwe Erasmus, Jason Smith, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Thando Ntini.

Captain: Jean Pierre Kotze. Vice-captain: Matthew Breetzke