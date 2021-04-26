NAM vs SA-E Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ODD Match - Apr 27, 2021

The first ODD game between Namibia Eagles and South Africa Emerging Players takes place at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Tuesday.

Namibia showed why they are a highly-rated side on the Associate circuit with two thumping wins over South Africa Emerging Players to seal a T20 series win. With the likes of JJ Smit and Gerhard Erasmus starring for them, Namibia head into the 50-over series with momentum on their side. However, they will need more from their bowling unit against a talented South African side. All eyes will be on JJ Smit, who was the star of the show in the T20 series. He is expected to come up with the goods on Tuesday as well.

However, Namibia will come across a well-oiled South Africa Emerging Players unit that did give Merwe Erasmus and co. a run for their money in the T20 series. Led by Sinethemba Qeshile, the South Africans have a nice balance to their squad and should prove to be a handful yet again. But against an explosive Namibian batting unit, South Africa Emerging Players will start the contest as underdogs. Nevertheless, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket with both sides looking to land the first blow in what promises to be an entertaining series in Windhoek.

Squads to choose from

Namibia

Jean Pierre Kotze (WK), Zane Green (WK), Merwe Erasmus (C), Karl Birkenstock, Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Shaun Fouche, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Mauritius Nguptia and Dewald Nell.

South Africa Emerging Players

Sinethemba Qeshile (C & WK), Grant Roelofsen (WK), Wandile Makwetu, Matthew Breetzke, Joshua Richards, Jonathan Bird, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Jason Smith, Delano Potgieter, Dayyaan Galiem, Bryce Parsons, Tshepo Ntuli, Gregory Mahlokwana, Thando Ntini, Stefan Tait and Lifa Ntanzi.

Predicted Playing XIs

Namibia

Merwe Gerhard Erasmus (c), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Stephan Baard, Jean-Pierre Kotze (wk), JJ Smit, Michael Van Lingen, Craig Williams, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz.

South Africa Emerging Players

Sinethemba Qeshile (c&wk), Grant Roelofsen, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Jonathan Bird, Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Delano Potgieter, Tshepo Ntuli, Gregory Mahlokwana, Stefan Tait, Dayyaan Galiem.

Match Details

Match: Namibia vs South Africa Emerging Players, 1st ODI

Date: 27th April 2021, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides in Windhoek, with scores of over 200 being scored with ease at the venue in the T20 series. However, with this being a 50-over game, the pitch could slow down as the match progresses. The pacers should ideally get the ball to move around early on, keeping the batsmen on their toes. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with anything over 270 being a competitive total at the Wanderers Cricket Ground.

