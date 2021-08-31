NAM vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20

The Namibia Eagles will lock horns with the Titans in the second game of the four-match T20 series at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Tuesday.

The Namibia Eagles will come into the match high on confidence after winning the first T20 by a massive 97-run margin. The Titans, on the other hand, will be disappointed with their performance in the last match. Their batting department needs to step up and take some responsibility if they are to level the T20 series on Tuesday.

NAM vs TIT Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM XI

Merwe Erasmus (C), Stephan Baard, Zane Green (WK), Craig Williams, Michael Van Lingen, JJ Smit, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz.

TIT XI

Dean Elgar (C), Jiveshan Pillay, Gihahn Cloete (WK), Theunis de Bruyn, Sibonelo Makhanya, Neil Brand, Dayyaan Galiem, Jan Hendrik Pretorius, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Aaron Phangiso.

Match Details

NAM vs TIT, 2nd T20

Date and Time: 31st August 2021, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground has been a balanced one. While the batsmen will get full value for their shots, the pacers will also find some movement early on with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option at the venue as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the teams batting first. The average first-innings score here is 173 runs.

Today’s NAM vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zane Green: Green failed to perform with the bat in the last match, scoring just two runs. But he is a quality batsman who can score some crucial runs today.

Batsmen

Stephan Baard: Baard was in brilliant form with the bat in the first T20, scoring 62 runs at a strike rate of 126.53. He was also his side's highest run-scorer in the game.

Merwe Erasmus: Erasmus didn't perform as per the expectations with the bat in the last match, but he scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 3.25 in his quota of four overs. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Dayyaan Galiem: Galiem can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He picked up a wicket in the last game and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

JJ Smit: Smit is a quality all-rounder who can do well with both the bat and ball on Tuesday. He scored 23 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 230 in the last match.

Bowlers

Pikky Ya France: France bowled exceptionally well in the first T20, scalping four wickets at an economy rate of 2.25. He was also the Namibia Eagles' highest wicket-taker in the match.

Corbin Bosch: Bosch picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 3.42 in the last match. He is a quality bowler who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

Pikky Ya France (NAM) - 143 points

Corbin Bosch (TIT) - 107 points

Aaron Phangiso (TIT) - 97 points

Bernard Scholtz (NAM) - 89 points

Stephan Baard (NAM) - 82 points

Important Stats for NAM vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

Pikky Ya France: 4 wickets in 1 match; ER - 2.25

Stephan Baard: 62 runs in 1 match; SR - 126.53

Corbin Bosch: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 3.42

Aaron Phangiso: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 6.00

Bernard Scholtz: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 2.80

NAM vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Today

NAM vs TIT Dream11 Prediction - Titans tour of Namibia

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zane Green, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Stephan Baard, Merwe Erasmus, Dayyaan Galiem, Michael Van Lingen, JJ Smit, Aaron Phangiso, Corbin Bosch, Bernard Scholtz.

Captain: Dean Elgar. Vice-captain: JJ Smit.

NAM vs TIT Dream11 Prediction - Titans tour of Namibia

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gihahn Cloete, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Craig Williams, Merwe Erasmus, Dayyaan Galiem, JJ Smit, Aaron Phangiso, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Pikky Ya France.

Captain: JJ Smit. Vice-captain: Merwe Erasmus.

Edited by Samya Majumdar