NAM vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Castle Lite Series 2021, First T20I

Namibia will take on Titans in the first T20I match of the Castle Lite Series 2021 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Sunday.

The two sides squared off against each other in a one-off ODI prior to the T20I series. Titans got the better of Namibia, beating them by 34 runs on that occasion. Although Namibian players showed good intent in that game, it failed to prove decisive.

NAM vs TIT Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM XI

Zane Green, Merwe Erasmus, Craig Williams, Stephan Baard, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton Bernald Scoltz, Shaun Fouche, Ben Shikongo

TIT XI

Gihahn Cloete, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Grant Mokoena, Sibonelo Makhanya, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Neil Brand, Ayabulela Gqamane, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso

Match Details

NAM vs TIT, Castle Lite Series 2021 First T20I

Date and Time: 29th August, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The track at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is expected to favor the batsmen. However, there’s something in it for the bowlers as well. Both sides would ideally want to bat first on this wicket.

Today’s NAM vs TIT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Zane Green is a dependable wicket-keeper who’s reliable behind the stumps. He can also pile on runs when his team needs it.

Batsmen

Dean Elgar is expected to be key for his side in this contest. He has plenty of international experience and has accumulated 1968 runs in 79 T20 matches at an average of over 34.

Against Zimbabwe Emerging, Namibia captain Merwe Erasmus was in astounding form with the bat. He has scored 1034 T20 runs in 74 games.

All-rounders

Jan Frylinck is a pretty effective all-rounder who can prove to be an asset for Namibia. He has scored 302 runs and has also picked up 50 wickets in 44 matches.

Bowlers

Ben Shikongo will be expected to lead the line for Namibia. He can prove to be a dangerous bowler.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

Dean Elgar (TIT)

Corbin Bosch (TIT)

Merwe Erasmus (NAM)

Jan Frylinck (NAM)

Theunis de Bruyn (TIT)

Important stats for NAM vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

Dean Elgar: 1968 runs and 29 wickets in 79 T20 matches

Corbin Bosch: 126 runs and 12 wickets in 24 T20 matches

Merwe Erasmus: 1034 runs and 16 wickets in 74 T20 matches

Jan Frylinck: 302 runs and 50 wickets in 44 T20 matches

JJ Smit: 487 runs and 43 wickets in 49 T20 matches

NAM vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Today

NAM vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zane Green, Gihahn Cloete, Merwe Erasmus, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Corbin Bosch, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Aaron Phangiso

Captain: JJ Smit, Vice-Captain: Corbin Bosch

NAM vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zane Green, Merwe Erasmus, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Craig Williams, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso

Captain: Dean Elgar, Vice-Captain: Jan Frylinck

