NAM vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Castle Lite Series 2021, One-Off Match

Namibia will take on Titans in the one-off ODI match of the Castle Lite Series 2021 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Sunday.

Namibia are arriving into the series following a dominant series against Zimbabwe where they registered a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI format. Meanwhile, there are a few experienced cricketers in the Titans line-up who have done well internationally.

NAM vs TIT Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM XI

Stephan Baard, Zane Green, Gerhard Erasmus, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Dewald Nell, Ben Shikongo, Shaun Fouche, Bernard Scholtz

TIT XI

Dean Elgar, Gihahn Cloete, Theunis de Bruyn, Corbin Bosch, Grant Mokoena, Sibonelo Makhanya, Jan Pretorius, Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala, Ayabulela Gqamane, Okuhle Cele

Match Details

NAM vs TIT, Castle Lite Series 2021 One-Off ODI

Date and Time: 28th August, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The track at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is expected to favor the batsmen. However, there’s something in it for the bowlers as well. Both sides would ideally want to bat first on this wicket.

Today’s NAM vs TIT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Zane Green is a dependable wicket-keeper who’s reliable behind the stumps. He can also pile on runs when his team needs it.

Batsmen

Dean Elgar is expected to be key for his side in this contest. He has plenty of international experience and has accumulated 5916 runs in 170 List A matches at an average of over 42.

Against Zimbabwe Emerging, Namibia captain Merwe Erasmus was in astounding form with the bat. He has scored 1547 List A runs in 62 games.

All-rounders

Jan Frylinck is a pretty effective all-rounder who can prove to be an asset for Namibia. He has scored 1142 runs and has also picked up 86 wickets in 65 matches.

Bowlers

Junior Dala will be expected to lead the line for Namibia. He can prove to be a dangerous bowler.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

Dean Elgar (TIT)

Corbin Bosch (TIT)

Merwe Erasmus (NAM)

Jan Frylinck (NAM)

Michael van Lingen (NAM)

Important stats for NAM vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

Dean Elgar: 5916 runs in 170 List A matches

Corbin Bosch: 213 runs and 9 wickets in 14 List A matches

Merwe Erasmus: 1547 runs in 62 List A matches

Jan Frylinck: 1142 runs and 86 wickets in 65 List A matches

Michael van Lingen: 3 wickets in 1 List A match

NAM vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Today

NAM vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zane Green, Merwe Erasmus, Craig Williams, Theunys de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Jan Frylinck, Michael van Lingen, Corbin Bosch, Ben Shikongo, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso

Captain: Dean Elgar, Vice-Captain: Corbin Bosch

NAM vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zane Green, Merwe Erasmus, Theunys de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Jan Frylinck, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Corbin Bosch, Ben Shikongo, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso

Captain: Jan Frylinck, Vice-Captain: JJ Smit

