NAM vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Uganda Tour of Namibia, 1st T20I

Namibia will take on Uganda in the first T20I of the Uganda Tour of Namibia at the United Club Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Friday.

The last time these two sides took on each other last year, Namibia completely destroyed Uganda. They recorded a 3-0 clean sweep over their opponents during that series and also went on to win two unofficial ODIs.

They will be confident of picking up another series win as they've been making plenty of strides in international cricket.

Uganda, meanwhile, are experienced in international cricket and although they didn't enjoy much success on their previous tour of Namibia, they will be hoping that things go differently this time around.

They last played a T20I against Kenya in November 2021.

NAM vs UGA Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM XI

Merwe-Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephan Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Jonathan Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo, Mauritius Ngupita

UGA XI

Simon Ssesazi, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Brian Masaba (c), Juma Miyagi, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Fred Achelam, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo

Match Details

NAM vs UGA, Uganda Tour of Namibia, 1st T20I

Date and Time: April 8, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: United Club Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The track here is expected to be batting-friendly. Bowlers have to struggle to pick up wickets and a score of 170 could prove to be par at this venue.

Today's NAM vs UGA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Nicol Loftie Eaton is the best choice for the wicket-keeper role for your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 53 runs and has also scalped three wickets in T20Is.

Batters

M Erasmus has plenty of experience at the international level. He has scored 673 runs at an average of 30.59 in 30 T20Is and has also picked up 13 wickets.

All-rounders

J Frylinck is a brilliant all-rounder who has been consistent and can prove to be a great multiplier choice for your NAM vs UGA Dream11 fantasy team. He can make an impact with the bat lower down the order and is also handy with the ball.

He has scored 441 runs in 26 T20Is and has also scalped 23 wickets.

R Ali Shah is among the best players in the Uganda line-up. He has amassed 490 runs in 25 T20Is at an average of 32.66 and has also scalped 20 wickets.

Bowlers

R Trumpleman found plenty of success bowling during the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year. All eyes will be on him during this series.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

J Smit (NAM)

J Frylinck (NAM)

R Ali Shah (UGA)

M Erasmus (NAM)

J Nicol Loftie Eaton (NAM)

Important stats for NAM vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

J Smit: 441 runs and 23 wickets in T20Is

R Ali Shah: 490 runs and 20 wickets in T20Is

M Erasmus: 673 runs and 13 wickets in T20Is

J Nicol Loftie Eaton: 53 runs and 3 wickets in T20Is

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Today

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Nicol Loftie Eaton, C Williams, K Waiswa, M Erasmus, S Ssesazi, J Frylinck, J Smit, R Ali Shah, B Scholtz, F Nsubuga, R Trumpleman

Captain: J Smit, Vice-Captain: J Frylinck

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Nicol Loftie Eaton, C Williams, K Waiswa, M Erasmus, J Frylinck, J Smit, R Ali Shah, B Scholtz, F Nsubuga, R Trumpleman, B Masaba

Captain: J Nicol Loftie Eaton, Vice-Captain: M Erasmus.

