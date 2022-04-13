NAM vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Uganda Tour of Namibia, 2nd Unofficial ODI

Namibia will take on Uganda in the second unofficial ODI of Uganda's Tour of Namibia at the United Club Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Wednesday, April 13.

After winning the T20I series 2-1, Namibia maintained their dominance by defeating the inexperienced Uganda side by seven wickets in their first ODI. Their bowlers proved that the decision to field first was the right one, restricting Uganda to just 68 runs.

In response, the hosts chased down the target with only three wickets lost.

Uganda would like to avoid losing another series by putting up a good fight in this match, but it will not be easy against an in-form Nambia.

NAM vs UGA Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM XI

Stephan Baard, Lohan Louwrens (wk), Craig Williams, Nicol Loftie-Eaton (c), Karl Birkenstock, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Dylan Leicher, Ben Shikongo, Louis Peters, Salomon Nuuyom.

UGA XI

Emmanuel Hasahya, Simon Ssesazi, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (c), Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelam (wk), Henry Ssenyondo, Juma Miyaji, Richard Agamiire.

Match Details

Match: NAM vs UGA, Uganda Tour of Namibia, 2nd Unofficial ODI.

Date and Time: 13th April, 2022, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: United Club Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Pitch Report

The track at the United Club Cricket Ground has been quite balanced in recent games. The pacers should be able to find some extra movement with the new ball. Spinners will benefit from the surface as the game progresses, and they will be seen bothering the batsmen more.

Today’s NAM vs UGA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton: He could prove to be an effective wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 Fantasy team. He is decent with the bat, having scored 196 runs in six games so far, and is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Craig Williams: He has shown signs of being back in form in the last few games. Williams has scored 461 runs at an average of 35.50 in 15 ODI matches. That makes him a must-have in your NAM vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

Jan Frylinck: He is a fabulous all-rounder who can help you get a lot of points. Frylinck has scored 278 runs and picked up 21 wickets in 15 ODI games so far. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your NAM vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Dylan Leicher: He was in excellent form with the ball in his previous outing, taking three wickets at an economy rate of just 1.20.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

Juma Miyagi (UGA): 20 points.

Ben Shikongo (NAM): 60 points.

Richard Agamire (UGA): 30 points.

Simon Ssesazi (UGA): 34 points.

Lohan Louwrens (NAM): 17 points.

Important stats for NAM vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

Stephan Baard: 240 runs in 16 ODIs.

Riazat Ali Shah: 567 runs and 22 wickets in 28 T20I.

Karl Birkenstock: 164 runs and one wicket in 11 ODIs.

Dinesh Nakrani: 476 runs and 42 wickets in 29 T20Is.

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Today

Namibia vs Uganda Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Simon Ssesazi, Jan Frylinck, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Juma Miyaji, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher.

Captain: Dylan Leicher | Vice-Captain: Ruben Trumpelmann.

Namibia vs Uganda Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Karl Birkenstock, Simon Ssesazi, Jan Frylinck, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Juma Miyaji, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher.

Captain: Jan Frylinck | Vice-Captain: Dylan Leicher.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra