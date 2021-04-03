NAM vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 1st T20I - April 3rd, 2021

The first T20I between Namibia and Uganda will be played at the Wanderers Sports Grounds in Windhoek on Saturday.

This will be the first game for Namibia in more than a year. They last played an ODI against UAE on 9th January 2020.

Uganda, meanwhile, last played against Qatar in a three-match T20I series back in February 2020. After losing the first two encounters, Uganda managed to bounce back and secure a victory in the final T20I to avoid a series clean sweep.

Both sides last met during the ICC World Twenty20 Qualifiers on 21st May 2019. Namibia batted first and posted 167 runs on the board, with Karl Birkenstock leading from the front with a half-century. In response, Uganda managed to get only 125, as Christi Viljoen' four-wicket haul inspired Namibia to a 42-run win.

Squads to choose from

Namibia

Craig Williams, Divan la Cock, Karl Birkenstock, Shaun Fouche, Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Dewald Nell, Mauritius Nguptia, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Michiel du-Preez.

Uganda

Arnold Otwani, Emmanuel Hasahya, Hamu Kayondo, Kenneth Waiswa, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Gerald Mubiru, Saud Islam, Henry Ssenyondo, Cosmas Kyewuta, Jonathan Sebanja, Trevor Bukenya, Riazat Ali Shah, Frank Akankwasa, Frank Nsubuga, Dinesh Nakrani, Brian Masaba, Fred Achelam, Roger Mukasa.

Predicted Playing XIs

Namibia

Craig Williams, Shaun Fouche, Stephan Baard, Ben Shikongo, Dewald Nell, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Michiel du-Preez.

Uganda

Arnold Otwani, Emmanuel Hasahya, Hamu Kayondo, Ronak Patel, Gerald Mubiru, Saud Islam, Henry Ssenyondo, Riazat Ali Shah, Frank Akankwasa, Frank Nsubuga, Fred Achelam.

Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Uganda, 1st T20I.

Date & Time: 3rd April 2021; 6:00 PM.

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Pitch Report

Not many games have been played at this venue in recent times. The batsmen and bowlers have fared equally well on this track.

Teams will look to chase on winning the toss, as the chasing side has won both international matches played at this venue.

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jean Pierre Kotze, Riazat Ali Shah, Stephen Baard, Merwe Erasmus, Simon Sseszai, JJ Smit, Craig Williams, Jonathan Ssbanja, Ben Shikongo, Saud Islam, Gerald Mubiru.

Captain: JJ Smit. Vice-Captain: Jean Pierre Kotze.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michau Du Preez, Riazat Ali Shah, Stephen Baard, Merwe Erasmus, Ronak Patel, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Jonathan Ssbanja, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Gerald Mubiru.

Captain: Jan Frylinck. Vice-Captain: Stephen Baard.