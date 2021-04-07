NAM vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 2nd ODI - April 8th, 2021

The second ODI between Namibia and Uganda is all set to take place at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Thursday.

Namibia whitewashed Uganda 3-0 in the T20I series and followed it up with a comprehensive 98-run victory in the first ODI.

Batting first, Namibia posted a massive total of 301 runs, largely due to major contributions from their lower middle-order. JJ Smit smashed the Uganda bowlers all over the park and ended up scoring 81 runs off just 56 balls. Michael Van Lingen also chipped in with a brilliant 45-ball 56. Henry Ssenyondo and Riazat Ali Shah each took two wickets but couldn't restrict Namibia from crossing the 300-run mark.

In reply, Uganda didn’t have the greatest of starts as they lost their top three batsmen under 10 runs. Although Ronak Patel hammered an excellent century, it went in vain as he didn't receive any support. Ruben Trumpelmann managed a five-wicket haul to restrict Uganda to just 203. Namibia will start the second and final ODI as clear favorites.

Squads to choose from

Namibia

Jean- Pierre Kotze, Michau du-Preez, Merwe Erasmus, Stephan Baard, Jan Frylinck, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Divan la Cock, Shaun Fouche, Ruben Trumpelmann, Mauritius Ngupita, Dewald Nell, Michael van Lingen.

Uganda

Roger Mukasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Arnold Otwani, Ronak Patel, Kenneth Waiswa, Frank Akankwasa, Dinesh Nakrani, Trevor Bukenya, Henry Senyondo, Jonathan Ssebanja, Saud Islam, Fred Achelam, Simon Ssesazi, Emmanuel Hasahya, Hamu Kayondo, Frank Nsubuga, Brian Masaba, Cosmas Kyewuta, Gerald Mubiru.

Probable Playing XIs

Namibia

Karl Birkenstock, Michau du-Preez, Merwe Erasmus (C), Divan la Cock, Shaun Fouché, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Mauritius Ngupita, Michael van Lingen, Dewald Nell, Ruben Trumpelmann.

Uganda

Hamu Kayondo, Riazat Ali Shah, Arnold Otwani, Ronak Patel, Kenneth Waiswa, Frank Akankwasa, Dinesh Nakrani, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo, Jonathan Ssebanja, Saud Islam.

Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Uganda, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 8th April, 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground assists both batsmen and bowlers. Batting gets harder as the match progresses due to the pitch slowing down.

Pacers and spinners have fared equally well at the venue. Both captains will want to bat first upon winning the toss.

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Arnold Otwani, Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Riazat Ali Shah, Ronak Patel, Merwe Erasmus, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jonathan Ssebanja, Henry Senyondo, Ruben Trumpelmann

Captain: JJ Smit. Vice captain: Ronak Patel

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Jean-Pierre Kotze, Riazat Ali Shah, Ronak Patel, Merwe Erasmus, Bernard Scholtz, JJ Smit, Craig Williams, Dinesh Nakrani, Michael van Lingen, Ruben Trumpelmann, Cosmas Kyewuta

Captain: Craig Williams. Vice captain: Riazat Ali Shah.