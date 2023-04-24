Namibia Women and Hong Kong Women (NAM-W vs HK-W) are set to lock horns in the Capricorn Women’s Quadrangular T20 on Monday, April 24. The match will take place at the United Cricket Ground.

Hong Kong have a strong squad at their disposal and the likes of Mariko Hill and Kary Chan have been prolific performers for them. They will go into the match against Namibia, who are not as experienced as their opponents.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for NAM-W vs HK-W. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Mariko Hill (HK-W) – 8.5 credits

Mariko Hill will be key for Hong Kong against Namibia

Mariko Hill has been a key member of the Hong Kong team and should be picked for the NAM-W vs HK-W match. She has scored 623 runs in her career from 32 innings with two half-centuries to her name.

Hill also has 21 wickets to her name at an economy rate of 4.81 and is expected to play a vital role for her side in the series.

#2 Kary Chan (HK-W) – 8 credits

Kary Chan is a key part of this Hong Kong team. (Image Credits: South China Morning Post)

Kary Chan has notched 515 runs for her team from 28 innings at an average of 20.60 and a strike-rate of 85.54. She has a top score of 45 in her career.

Chan is also very effective with the ball in hand, having picked up 36 wickets from 30 matches at an economy rate of 4.22. She also has a five-wicket haul and should be picked for the NAM-W vs HK-W match.

#1 Sune Wittmann (NAM-W) – 9 credits

Sune Wittmann is an important player for Namibia. (PC: ICC)

Sune Wittmann is an important member of her team and should be picked for the NAM-W vs HK-W match. She has scored 706 runs from 42 innings in WT20Is at an average of 18.57 with four half-centuries and a top score of 93 not out to her name.

Wittman has also picked up 33 wickets from 44 matches at an economy rate of 4.34, making her a must-have for your fantasy team for this game.

