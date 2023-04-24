NAM-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats for Capricorn Women’s Quadrangular Series 2023, Match 1

Namibia Women (NAM-W) will take on Hong Kong Women (HK-W) in the opening match of the Capricorn Women’s Quadrangular Series 2023 at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek on Monday, April 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NAM-W vs HK-W Dream11 prediction.

This will be the first time both teams will be in action in 2023. Namibia Women have not played a T20I since July 2022 while Hong Kong Women last featured in a T20I back in October 2022.

Both Namibia Women and Hong Kong Women have a decent record in T20Is. Namibia Women have played 52 matches and have a win-loss record of 33-19. Hong Kong Women have 18 wins and 14 losses in their 32 T20Is.

NAM-W vs HK-W Match Details, Capricorn Women’s Quadrangular Series 2023

The first match of the Capricorn Women’s Quadrangular Series 2023 between Namibia Women and Hong Kong Women will be played on April 24 at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek. The game is set to take place at 6 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NAM-W vs HK-W, Match 1, Capricorn Women’s Quadrangular Series 2023

Date & Time: April 24th 2023, 6 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

NAM-W vs HK-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek is likely to be a decent one to bat on. While there could be some early movement for the pacers, the spinners may also find a bit of turn.

NAM-W vs HK-W Probable Playing 11 today

Namibia Women Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Namibia Women Probable Playing XI: Sune Wittmann, Yasmeen Khan, Kayleen Green, Adri van der Merwe, Jurriene Diergaardt, Irene van Zyl (c), Edelle van Zyl, Merczerly Gorases (wk), Wilka Mwatile, Dietlind Foerster, Victoria Hamunyela.

Hong Kong Women Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Hong Kong Women Probable Playing XI: Kary Chan (c), Mariko Hill, Natasha Miles, Shanzeen Shahzad, Yasmin Daswani, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Maryam Bibi, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Betty Chan, Iqra Sahar, Elysa Hubbard.

Today’s NAM-W vs HK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Yasmeen Khan

Yasmeen Khan is Namibia's second-highest run-scorer in T20I cricket with 827 runs at an average of 21.20 and a strike rate of 97.86.

Top Batter Pick

Adri van der Merwe

Adri van der Merwe is Namibia's leading run=scorer in the shortest format, having amassed 846 runs at an average of 20.14.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kary Chan

Kary Chan can come in handy with both the bat and ball. The left-arm leg-spinning all-rounder and Hong Kong Women’s skipper has scored 515 runs and has taken 36 wickets in her T20I career.

Top Bowler Pick

Betty Chan

Betty Chan is a wicket-taking bowler, having claimed 37 scalps in 33 T20Is at an economy rate of 4.20.

NAM-W vs HK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Mariko Hill

Mariko Hill could make a significant all-round impact. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 623 runs at an average of 22.25 and a strike rate of 100.00. She has also taken 21 wickets at an economy rate of 4.81.

Sune Wittmann

Sune Wittmann has aggregated 706 runs at a strike rate of 101 in addition to taking 33 wickets at an economy rate of 4.34.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NAM-W vs HK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sune Wittmann (NAM-W)

Mariko Hill (HK-W)

Kary Chan (HK-W)

Yasmeen Khan (NAM-W)

Adri van der Merwe (NAM-W)

NAM-W vs HK-W match expert tips

Both teams have some quality and consistent all-rounders in their ranks who could be key. Thus, the likes of Sune Wittmann, Mariko Hill, Kary Chan, and Kayleen Green will be the ones to watch out for in the NAM-W vs HK-W contest.

NAM-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NAM-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Yasmeen Khan

Batters: Natasha Miles, Adri van der Merwe, Yasmin Daswani

All-rounders: Sune Wittmann (c), Mariko Hill (vc), Kary Chan, Kayleen Green

Bowlers: Victoria Hamunyela, Betty Chan, Irene van Zyl

NAM-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NAM-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Yasmeen Khan (vc)

Batters: Natasha Miles, Adri van der Merwe, Jurriene Diergaardt

All-rounders: Sune Wittmann, Mariko Hill, Kary Chan (c)

Bowlers: Victoria Hamunyela, Betty Chan, Wilka Mwatile, Ruchitha Venkatesh

Poll : 0 votes