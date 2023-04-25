NAM-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Capricorn Women's Series 2023, Match 3

The third match of the Capricorn Women's Quadrangular Series 2023 will see Namibia Women (NAM-W) take on Hong Kong Women (HK-W) at the United Cricket Club Ground in Namibia on Tuesday, April 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NAM-W vs HK-W Dream11 prediction.

Namibia Women will start their campaign amid high expectations. They have a strong roster with a slew of all-rounders to fall back on in the likes of Kayleen Green and Sune Wittmann.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, are back in action after a brief hiatus and will be keen to put on a good show. They will bank on Mariko Hill and Natasha Miles, both of whom impressed in the FairBreak Invitational Tournament.

With both sides fancying their chances of a win, an entertaining game is on the cards in Windhoek.

NAM-W vs HK-W Match Details

Namibia Women and Hong Kong Women will lock horns in the third match of the Capricorn Women's Quadrangular Series 2023 on Tuesday. The game is set to take place at 6:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NAM-W vs HK-W, Capricorn Women's Quadrangular Series 2023, Match 3

Date and Time: April 25th, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Namibia

Live Streaming: Fancode

NAM-W vs HK-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Namibia Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Namibia Women.

Namibia Women probable playing 11

Sune Wittman, Yasmeen Khan, Kayleen Green, Adri van der Merwe, Jurriene Diergaardt, Irene van Zyl (c), Edelle van Zyl, Merczerly Gorases, Bianca Manuel, Dietlind Foerster and Victoria Hamunyela.

Hong Kong Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Hong Kong Women.

Hong Kong Women probable playing 11

Natasha Miles, Mariko Hill, Shanzeen Shahzad, Yasmin Daswani, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Maryam Bibi, Kary Chan, Lemon Cheung (wk), Betty Chan, Pull To and Iqra Sahar.

NAM-W vs HK-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Yasmeen Khan (52 matches, 827 runs)

Yasmeen Khan has a decent record in this format with 827 runs in 49 innings. She has a strike rate of 97.86, impressing at the top of the order in particular. She has 41 runs in her last three T20s to her name, showing glimpses of form in the FairBreak Invitational Tournament.

With Yasmeen capable of scoring big runs, she is a fine choice in your NAM-W vs HK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Adri van der Merwe (52 matches, 846 runs, Average: 20.14)

Adri van der Merwe is another exciting young prospect on the Namibian roster, scoring 846 runs in 52 matches. She averages 20.14 with two fifties to her credit while batting in the middle order.

With van der Merwe capable of upping the ante at the time of need as well, she is a decent addition to your NAM-W vs HK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sune Wittmann (44 matches, 706 runs, 33 wickets)

Sune Wittmann is one of the best batters on the Associate circuit with 706 runs in 44 matches. She has four fifties to her name along with a strike rate of 101 as well. With Wittmann also adding value with the ball, she is a must-have in your NAM-W vs HK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Maryam Bibi (21 matches, 15 wickets, Average: 15.73)

Maryam Bibi has been decent for Hong Kong in her limited outings in this format. She has 15 wickets in 21 matches with an impressive average of 15.74. With the conditions also favoring her skillset, Bibi is a viable pick for your NAM-W vs HK-W Dream11 prediction team.

NAM-W vs HK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Kayleen Green

Kayleen Green is a talented youngster who has 612 runs in 52 matches so far. Green is averaging only 17 but has two fifties to her name. Green can also deliver with the ball, picking up 45 wickets at an average of 13.64.

Given her recent form, Green is a top captaincy pick for your NAM-W vs HK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Natasha Miles

Natasha Miles is Hong Kong's go-to player with the bat. She has 369 runs in 17 T20Is at an average in excess of 30. With Miles showing signs of form in the FairBreak Invitational Tournament, scoring 57 runs in three matches, she is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your NAM-W vs HK-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NAM-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Irene van Zyl 199 runs, 27 wickets in 41 matches Kayleen Green 612 runs in 52 matches Yasmeen Khan 827 runs in 52 matches

NAM-W vs HK-W match expert tips

Irene van Zyl is an experienced campaigner with 199 runs and 27 wickets in 41 matches. While she is expected to bat in the middle order, van Zyl is brilliant with the new ball and often picks up wickets with the new ball.

Given her skill set and experience, van Zyl is a good differential pick for your NAM-W vs HK-W Dream11 prediction team.

NAM-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NAM-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Y Khan

Batters: N Miles, Y Daswani, A van der Merwe

All-rounders: M Hill (c), K Chan, K Green (vc), S Wittmann

Bowlers: M Bibi, I van Zyl, I Sahar

NAM-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NAM-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Y Khan (c)

Batters: N Miles (vc), J Diergaardt, A van der Merwe

All-rounders: M Hill, K Chan, K Green, S Wittmann, D Foerster

Bowlers: M Bibi, I van Zyl

