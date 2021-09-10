NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers 2021, Match 8

Namibia Women (NAM-W) will be up against Nigeria Women (NIG-W) in the eighth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 in Botswana on Friday.

Namibia Women are currently second in the points table. They beat Uganda Women by four runs in their opening match. Nigeria Women, on the other hand, are currently at the top of the standings with one win from one. They will head into today's encounter on the back of a five-wicket victory over Sierra Leone Women.

NAM-W vs NIG-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM-W XI

Adri van der Merwe, Sune Wittmann, Yasmeen Khan (WK), Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl (C), Jurriene Diergaardt, Edelle Van Zyl, Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Merczerly Gorases, Victoria Hamunyela.

NIG-W XI

Esther Sandy, Kehinde Abdulquadri (C & WK), Salome Sunday, Blessing Etim, Omonye Asika, Piety Lucky, Joy Efosa, Mary Desmond, George Chinyenum, Taiwo Abdulquadri, Racheal Samson.

Match Details

NAM-W vs NIG-W

Date and Time: 10th September 2021, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2, Botswana.

Pitch Report

While the pacers are expected to get some swing early on with the new ball, the spinners can take advantage and exploit the conditions in the middle overs. The team winning the toss would like to bowl first as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the chasing teams. The average first-innings score at the venue is 105 runs.

Today’s NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasmeen Khan: Khan scored 25 runs in the previous game against Uganda Women. She can also contribute some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Batters

Sune Wittmann: Although placed in the batter's section, Wittmann is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points with his bowling too.

Esther Sandy: Sandy has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat in previous tournaments for Nigeria Women. Although she scored only 17 runs in the last match, she could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Kayleen Green: Green is a quality all-rounder who hammered 54 runs in the last match. She will be hoping to keep her run-scoring form intact in today's ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers game.

Joy Efosa: Efosa scored six runs while picking up two wickets in the last match. She has the ability to pick up wickets consistently, making her a lock pick in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Wilka Mwatile: Mwatile picked up a wicket against Uganda Women. She can be a good budget pick fortoday's game.

Taiwo Abdulquadri: Abdulquadri is a genuine wicket-taker who scalped two wickets against Sierra Leone Women. She can't be overlooked at any cost.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 prediction team

Joy Efosa (NIG-W) - 95 points

Sune Wittmann (NAM-W) - 80 points

Kayleen Green (NAM-W) - 75 points

Taiwo Abdulquadri (NIG-W) - 66 points

Wilka Mwatile (NAM-W) - 55 points

Important Stats for NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 prediction team

Joy Efosa: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 3.75

Sune Wittmann: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 2.75

Kayleen Green: 54 runs in 1 match; SR - 110.20

Taiwo Abdulquadri: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 5.00

Wilka Mwatile: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 3.50

NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Prediction Today

NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasmeen Khan, Sune Wittmann, Adri van der Merwe, Esther Sandy, Kehinde Abdulquadri, Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl, Blessing Etim, Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Taiwo Abdulquadri.

Captain: Kayleen Green. Vice-captain: Sune Wittmann.

NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasmeen Khan, Sune Wittmann, Adri van der Merwe, Kehinde Abdulquadri, Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl, Blessing Etim, Joy Efosa, Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Mary Desmond.

Also Read

Captain: Kayleen Green. Vice-captain: Blessing Etim.

Edited by Samya Majumdar