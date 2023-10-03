The sixth match of the Namibia Women Tour of United Arab Emirates will see Namibia Women (NAM-W) squaring off against United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, October 3.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NAM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Namibia Women have won four continuous matches and have already claimed the trophy. United Arab Emirates Women will look forward to making a comeback for home fans. United Arab Emirates Women will give it their all to win the match, but Namibia Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NAM-W vs UAE-W Match Details

The sixth match of the Namibia Women Tour of United Arab Emirates will be played on October 3 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 11:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NAM-W vs UAE-W, Match 6

Date and Time: October 3, 2023, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially the pacers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between United Arab Emirates Women and Namibia Women, where a total of 136 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

NAM-W vs UAE-W Form Guide

NAM-W - L W W W W

UAE-W - W L L L L

NAM-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing XI

NAM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Bianca Manuel, Arrasta Diergaardt, S Tuhadeleni, Irene van Zyl (c), Kayleen Green, Yasmeen Khan, Mezerly Gorases (wk), Sylvia Shihepo, Dietlind Foerster, Wilka Mwatile, Naomi Benjamin

UAE-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Theertha Satish (wk), K Egodage, Lavanya Keny, S Dharnidharka, Rishitha Rajith, Khushi Sharma-I, Esha Rohit Cc), Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, S Kotte, Avanee Patil

NAM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Satish

T Satish is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. M Gorases is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Y Khan

K Sharma and Y Khan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Arrasta played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

W Mwatile

E Rohit and W Mwatile are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Green is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

I Van Zyl

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Van Zyl and V Mahesh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Hamunyla is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NAM-W vs UAE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

W Mwatile

W Mwatile will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has earned 320 points in the last five matches.

V Hamunyla

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Hamunyla the captain or vice-captain as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has earned 276 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for NAM-W vs UAE-W, Match 6

J Arrasta

V Hamunyla

K Green

W Mwatile

I Van Zyl

Namibia Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Namibia Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Satish

Batters: Y Khan, J Arrasta

All-rounders: D Foerster, E Rohit, K Kumari, W Mwatile, K Green, S Dharnidharka

Bowlers: I Van Zyl, V Hamunyla

Namibia Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Satish

Batters: Y Khan, J Arrasta

All-rounders: E Rohit, W Mwatile, S Dharnidharka, K Green

Bowlers: I Van Zyl, V Mahesh, V Hamunyla, I Nandakumar