NAM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Namibia Women Tour of United Arab Emirates, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Namibia Women Tour of United Arab Emirates (NAM-W vs UAE-W) will see the two teams squaring off on Friday, September 29. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NAM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams have won one match each in this series. After losing the opener, Namibia made a comeback in the last match by registering a comprehensive nine-wicket victory.

They are thus the favorites heading into this match, though the UAE will undoubtedly put up a fight.

NAM-W vs UAE-W Match Details

The third match of the Namibia Women Tour of United Arab Emirates will be played on September 29 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Namibia vs United Arab Emirates, Match 3, Namibia Women's Tour of United Arab Emirates

Date and Time: September 29, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, with the pacers especially expected to receive some assistance. All-rounders will also play a crucial role on this surface.

Both teams will likey prefer to bat second at this venue.

NAM-W vs UAE-W Form Guide

Namibia - L, W

United Arab Emirates - W, L

NAM-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing XI

NAM-W Playing XI

No injury updates for Namibia as they look to pick up their second consecutive win in this series.

Bianca Manuel, Arrasta Diergaardt, S Tuhadeleni, Irene van Zyl (c), Kayleen Green, Yasmeen Khan, Mezerly Gorases (wk), Sylvia Shihepo, Dietlind Foerster, Wilka Mwatile, Naomi Benjamin.

UAE-W Playing XI

No injury updates for the United Arab Emirates, who will be aiming to bounce back in this contest.

Theertha Satish (wk), K Egodage, Lavanya Keny, S Dharnidharka, Rishitha Rajith, Khushi Sharma, Esha Rohit (c), Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, S Kotte, Avanee Patil.

NAM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Satish

T Satish is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for your NAM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 fantasy team. She is expected to bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well.

M Gorases is another good option for you to consider adding to your team.

Batters

Y Khan

K Sharma and Y Khan are the two best batter picks for your fantasy outfit for this match. A Diergaardt played exceptionally well in the last series, so she could also prove to be a good pick for your team.

All-rounders

D Foerster

E Rohit and D Foerster are the best all-rounder picks for your NAM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 fantasy team. The duo are expected to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs, thus maximizing their points potential.

K Kumari is another good option for you to consider having in your side.

Bowlers

I Van Zyl

The top bowler picks for this match are I Van Zyl and V Mahesh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in the death overs, increasing their chances of picking up wickets.

I Nandakumar could also prove to be a decent pick for your fantasy team.

NAM-W vs UAE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

D Foerster

D Foerster is expected bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for your fantasy team's captaincy. She has earned 127 points in the last two matches.

T Satish

T Satish will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. As a result, she's an excellent captaincy option for your grand league teams. She has also earned 127 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for NAM-W vs UAE-W, Match 3

D Foerster

T Satish

E Rohit

V Mahesh

I Van Zyl

Namibia Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain of your NAM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 fantasy team is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Namibia Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Namibia vs United Arab Emirates Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #1 - Head to head League

Wicket-keeper: T Satish

Batters: Y Khan, K Sharma

All-rounders: D Foerster, E Rohit, K Kumari, W Mwatile, K Green

Bowlers: I Van Zyl, V Mahesh, I Nandakumar

Namibia Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Namibia vs United Arab Emirates Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 - Grand Leagues

Wicket-keeper: T Satish

Batters: Y Khan, J Arrasta

All-rounders: D Foerster, E Rohit, K Kumari, W Mwatile

Bowlers: I Van Zyl, V Mahesh, I Nandakumar, S Kotte