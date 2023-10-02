NAM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Namibia Women Tour of United Arab Emirates, Match 5

The fifth match of the Namibia Women Tour of United Arab Emirates will see Namibia Women (NAM-W) squaring off against United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday, October 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NAM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Namibia Women have won three consecutive matches and are currently leading the series 3-1. United Arab Emirates Women will look forward to making a comeback for home fans.

Namibia Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter given their sterling form at the moment.

NAM-W vs UAE-W Match Details

The fifth match of the Namibia Women Tour of United Arab Emirates will be played on October 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 11:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NAM-W vs UAE-W, Match 5

Date and Time: October 2 2023, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between UAE-W and NAM-W, where a total of 189 runs were scored 14 wickets.

NAM-W vs UAE-W Form Guide

NAM-W - L W W W

UAE-W - W L L L

NAM-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing XI

NAM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Bianca Manuel, Arrasta Diergaardt, S Tuhadeleni, Irene van Zyl (c), Kayleen Green, Yasmeen Khan, Mezerly Gorases (wk), Sylvia Shihepo, Dietlind Foerster, Wilka Mwatile, Naomi Benjamin

UAE-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Theertha Satish (wk), K Egodage, Lavanya Keny, S Dharnidharka, Rishitha Rajith, Khushi Sharma-I, Esha Rohit (c), Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, S Kotte, Avanee Patil

NAM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Satish

T Satish is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. M Gorases is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Y Khan

K Sharma and Y Khan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Arrasta played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

W Mwatile

E Rohit and W Mwatile are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Kumari is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

I Van Zyl

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Van Zyl and V Mahesh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Hamunyla is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NAM-W vs UAE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

I Van Zyl

I Van Zyl will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has earned 243 points in the last four matches.

Y Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick Y Khan as she will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has earned 215 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for NAM-W vs UAE-W, Match 5

D Foerster

T Satish

Y Khan

W Mwatile

I Van Zyl

Namibia Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Namibia Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Satish

Batters: Y Khan, J Arrasta

All-rounders: D Foerster, E Rohit, K Kumari, W Mwatile, K Green

Bowlers: I Van Zyl, V Mahesh, V Hamunyla

Namibia Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Satish

Batters: Y Khan, J Arrasta

All-rounders: D Foerster, E Rohit, K Kumari, W Mwatile, S Dharnidharka

Bowlers: I Van Zyl, V Mahesh, V Hamunyla