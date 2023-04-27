NAM-W vs UAE-W Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Capricorn Womens Quadrangular Series, Match 6

The sixth game of the Capricorn Womens Quadrangular Series will see Namibia Women (NAM-W) go up against United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) at the United Cricket Club in Namibia on Thursday (April 27).

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NAM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Namibia won their opening match against Hong Kong by 60 runs and are atop the points table. United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, have won one out of their two games and are second in the standings. They lost their last game against Hong Kong by one wicket.

NAM-W vs UAE-W Match Details

The sixth game of the Capricorn Womens Quadrangular Series will be played on April 27 at the United Cricket Club in Namibia at 6:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: NAM-W vs UAE-W, Capricorn Womens Quadrangular Series, Match 6

Date and Time: April 27, 2023; 6:00 pm IST

Venue: United Cricket Club, Namibia

NAM-W vs UAE-W Pitch Report

The track at the United Cricket Club Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 127.

NAM-W vs UAE-W Form Guide (Last Match)

Namibia Women: W

United Arab Emirates Women: L

NAM-W vs UAE-W probable playing XIs for today’s match

NAM-W Injury/Team News

No major injury update

NAM-W Probable Playing XI

Sune Wittmann, Jurriene Diergaardt, Yasmeen Khan, Kayleen Green, Adri van der Merwe, Edelle Van Zyl, Merczerly Gorases (wk), Dietlind Foerster, Irene van Zyl(c), Wilka Mwatile, Victoria Hamunyela

UAE-W Injury/Team News

No major injury update

UAE-W Probable Playing XI

Chaya Mughal(c), Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Theertha Satish (wk), Khushi Sharma, Sanchin Singh, Lavanya Keny, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Avanee Patil, Archara Supriya

NAM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Theertha Satish (2 matches, 69 runs, Strike Rate: 118.97)

Satish has scored 69 runs at a strike rate of 118.97 in two games. She also has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps, making her the best pick for wicketkeeper.

Top Batter pick

Kavisha Kumari (2 matches, 60 runs, Strike Rate: 89.55)

Kumari is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. She has scored 60 runs in two games at a strike rate of 89.55.

Top All-rounder pick

Esha Rohit (2 matches, 18 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 81.82 and Economy Rate: 5.88)

Rohit can provide some crucial points with both bat and ball. She has scored 18 runs and scalped four wickets in two games.

Top Bowler pick

Wilka Mwatile (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 2.50)

Mwatile is a good bowler who's expected to make a valuable contribution. She took three wickets in the opening game at an economy rate of 2.50.

NAM-W vs UAE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Esha Rohit

Rohit is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband, as she's a terrific player who's expected to be at her best. She has scored 18 runs in two games and also scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 5.88.

Kayleen Green

Green is a quality all-rounder who can do well with both bat and ball. She scored 16 runs and scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 2.75 in the opening game.

Five Must-picks with players stats for NAM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Khushi Sharma 6 wickets in 2 matches

Esha Rohit 18 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches

Theertha Satish 69 runs in 2 matches

Kayleen Green 3 wickets and 16 runs in 1 match

Wilka Mwatile 3 wickets in 1 match

NAM-W vs UAE-W Match Expert Tips

Khushi Sharma could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as she has been in ruthless form with the ball.

NAM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Head-to-Head League

NAM-W vs UAE-W Prediction - Capricorn Womens Quadrangular Series

NAM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Theertha Satish, Yasmeen Khan

Batters: Kavisha Kumari, Khushi Sharma, Arrasta Diergaardt

All-rounders: Kayleen Green, Esha Rohit, Sune Wittmann, Chaya Mughal

Bowlers: Irene van Zyl, Wilka Mwatile

NAM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Grand League

NAM-W vs UAE-W Prediction - Capricorn Womens Quadrangular Series

NAM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Yasmeen Khan

Batters: Kavisha Kumari, Khushi Sharma, Adri van der Merwe

All-rounders: Kayleen Green, Esha Rohit, Sune Wittmann, Chaya Mughal, Vaishnave Mahesh

Bowlers: Irene van Zyl, Victoria Hamunyela

