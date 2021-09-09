NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers, Match 2

Namibia Women (NAM-W) will face Uganda Women (UG-W) in the second match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 in Botswana on Thursday.

Namibia Women last played in the recently-concluded Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament. They were brilliant throughout the competition. Namibia topped the table and reached the final, where they lost to Kenya Women. Uganda Women, on the other hand, last participated in the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament in 2019. They finished second in the table with eight points, having won four games and lost twice.

NAM-W vs UG-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM-W

Adri van der Merwe, Sune Wittmann, Yasmeen Khan, Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl (C & WK), Kaylee van Wyk, Wilka Mwatile, Edelle van Zyl, Sylvia Shihepo, Merczerly Gorases, Victoria Hamunyela.

UG-W

Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Janet Mbabazi, Prosscovia Alako, Irene Alumo, Evelyn Anyipo, Patricia Malemikia (C & WK), Kevin Awino, Naomi Kayondo, Rita Musamali, Stephanie Nampiina, Racheal Ntono.

Match Details

NAM-W vs UG-W, Match 2

Date and Time: 9th September 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2, Botswana.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 is a slower one. While the spinners should enjoy bowling on this surface, the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting. The average first-innings score at the venue is 98 runs.

Today’s NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasmeen Khan: Yasmeen has amassed 484 runs in 31 matches. She is expected to play a key role on Thursday.

Batters

Prosscovia Alako: Prosscovia has scored 162 runs at a strike rate of 108.72. She can score some quick-fire runs, which makes her a top pick for this game.

Sune Wittmann: Sune is the most reliable and experienced batter from the Namibia squad. She has smashed 355 runs in 23 matches in her career so far.

All-rounders

Immaculate Nakisuuyi: Nakisuuyi has scored 258 runs while picking up 18 wickets in 18 outings for Uganda. She can prove to be a fruitful captaincy choice for today's game.

Kayleen Green: Green is a consistent player who can be relied upon as a multiplier in your team. She has scored 372 runs and picked up 26 wickets in 31 matches.

Bowlers

Sylvia Shihepo: Sylvia could be a crucial pick as she can pick up wickets consistently, even in tough conditions. She has taken 31 wickets in 30 matches.

Evelyn Anyipo: Evelyn has played just seven matches for Uganda, taking five wickets.

NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction Today

NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction - ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adri van der Merwe, Sune Wittmann, Yasmeen Khan, Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl, Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Prosscovia Alako, Evelyn Anyipo, Rita Musamali.

Captain: Immaculate Nakisuuyi. Vice-captain: Kayleen Green.

NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction - ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers

NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction - ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adri van der Merwe, Sune Wittmann, Yasmeen Khan, Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl, Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Prosscovia Alako, Evelyn Anyipo, Rita Musamali.

Captain: Kayleen Green. Vice-captain: Immaculate Nakisuuyi.

