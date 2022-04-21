NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 Match 2

Namibia Women (NAM-W) will take on Uganda Women (UG-W) in Match Two of the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 on Thursday, April 21. The Centre for Cricket Development Ground, Windhoek will host this contest.

Namibia started the tri-series with a tight win over Zimbabwe as they hunted down a target of 131 with two balls to spare. Meanwhile, this is the first game of the series for Uganda.

NAM-W vs UG-W Probable Playing 11 today

Namibia Women

Sune Wittmann, Jurriene Diergaardt, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Wilka Mwatile, Kayleen Green, Adri van der Merwe, Irene van Zyl (c), Dietlind Foerster, Merczerly Gorases, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela.

Uganda Women

﻿Kevin Awino (wk), Janet Mbabzi, Rita Musamali, Naome Bagenda, Shakira Sadick, Phiona Kulume, Patricia Malemikia, Rita Nyangendo, Evelyn Anyipo, Concy Aweko (c), Sarah Akiteng.

Match Details

Match: Namibia Women vs Uganda Women, Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022.

Date & Time: April 21st 2022, 1 PM IST.

Venue: Centre for Cricket Development Ground, Windhoek.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Centre for Cricket Development Ground in Windhoek is usually a good one to bat on. There could be some movement for the pacers early on and the spinners might get a bit of help too.

Today’s NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kayleen Green: Green may be listed as a wicket-keeper but she can contribute in all three facets of the game. She took 1/27 in the first game and can go big with the bat as well.

Batters

Jurriene Diergaardt: Diergaardt has made a bright start to this tri-series. She racked up an unbeaten 62 in the first game to guide Namibia Women home.

All-rounders

Sune Wittmann: Wittman can have an all-round impact. She took one wicket with the ball last time out and is capable of recording big scores with the bat.

Bowlers

Concy Aweko: Aweko has an excellent record in T20Is. The 30-year-old off-spinner has returned 20 scalps so far at an economy rate of just 2.93.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sune Wittmann (Namibia Women).

Kayleen Green (NAM-W).

Jurriene Diergaardt (NAM-W).

Concy Aweko (Uganda Women).

Janet Mbabzi (UG-W).

NAM-W vs UG-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Namibia Women vs Uganda Women - Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kevin Awino, Kayleen Green, Rita Musamali, Jurriene Diergaardt, Adri van der Merwe, Janet Mbabzi, Irene van Zyl, Sune Wittmann, Concy Aweko, Phiona Kulume, Wilka Mwatile.

Captain: Sune Wittmann | Vice-captain: Kayleen Green.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasmeen Khan, Kayleen Green, Rita Musamali, Sylvia Shihepo, Jurriene Diergaardt, Janet Mbabzi, Sune Wittmann, Concy Aweko, Phiona Kulume, Wilka Mwatile, Victoria Hamunyela.

Captain: Wilka Mwatile | Vice-captain: Jurriene Diergaardt

Edited by Anantaajith Ra