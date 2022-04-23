NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Namibia Women’s Tri-series 2022 Match 6

Namibia Women (NAM-W) will take on Uganda Women (UG-W) in the sixth match of the Namibia Women’s tri-series 2022 at the Centre for Cricket Development Ground in Windhoek on Saturday.

Namibia Women have made a significant start to the series, winning their first two matches by seven wickets and 12 runs against Zimbabwe and Uganda, respectively.

However, in the afternoon match, the Zimbabwe women defeated them by nine wickets. On being asked to bat first, their batters were bowled out for just 41 runs, and Zimbabwe easily chased down the target at the expense of just one wicket.

Meanwhile, Uganda Women did not get off to a good start in the series, losing their first two games to Nambia and Zimbabwe women. They'll head into the game hoping to get their first taste of victory.

NAM-W vs UG-W Probable Playing 11 today

Namibia Women: Sune Wittmann, Jurriene Diergaardt, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Kayleen Green, Adri van der Merwe, Wilka Mwatile, Irene van Zyl (c), Mekelaye Mwatile, Merczerly Gorases, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela.

Uganda Women: Kevin Awino (wk), Leona Babirye, Rita Musamali, Janet Mbabazi, Concy Aweko (c), Naome Bagenda, Rita Nyagendo, Phiona Kulume, Evelyn Anyipo, Sarah Akiteng, Patricia Malemikia.

Match Details

NAM-W vs UG-W, Namibia Women’s Tri-series 2022, 6th Match

Date & Time: April 23rd 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Centre for Cricket Development Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Development Ground is a balanced one which has something in it for both the bowlers and batters. However, the surface gives pacers an edge, as it provides some movement and bounce. Anything above 100 runs could be a par score on this pitch.

Today’s NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasmeen Khan: She is expected to play a key role in this game. She has scored 36 runs at an average of 18.00 in her last two games. Khan is also a safe pick behind the stumps.

Batters

Jurriene Arrasta: She has had a successful series so far, scoring 98 runs at a strike rate of 104.33 in two games. She could be a good pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Janet Mbabazi: Although her team hasn't won a single match so far, her performances have been excellent in every match and she has proven to be impressive with both the bat and the ball. She has 69 runs and six wickets from three games, making her a must-have in your NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Consylate Aweko: She is a top spin-bowling option for her team. She has picked up six wickets at an average of 8.16 in three games in the tournament so far. Aweko could prove to be a valuable pick for your NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Kayleen Green (NAM-W): 76 points

Victoria Hamunyla (NAM-W): 90 points

Phiona Egaru (UG-W): 109 points

Sylvia Shihepo (NAM-W): 45 points

Sarah Akiteng (UG-W): 98 points

Key stats for NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 prediction team

Patricia Malemikia - Three wickets in three games; bowling average: 14.33.

Jurriene Diergaardt - 107 runs in three games; batting average: 53.50.

Phiona Kulume - 39 runs in three games; batting average: 19.50.

NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction

NAM-W vs UG-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kayleen Green, Jurriene Diergaardt, Sylvia Shihepo, Adri van der Merwe, Janet Mbabazi, Sune Wittmann, Sarah Akiteng, Concy Aweko, Mekelaye Mwatile, Patricia Malemikia, Evelyn Anyipo.

Captain: Sune Wittmann. Vice-captain: Janet Mbabazi.

NAM-W vs UG-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kevin Awino, Jurriene Diergaardt, Sylvia Shihepo, Adri van der Merwe, Janet Mbabazi, Sune Wittmann, Irene van Zyl, Concy Aweko, Mekelaye Mwatile, Phiona Kulume, Evelyn Anyipo.

Captain: Janet Mbabazi. Vice-captain: Concy Aweko.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee