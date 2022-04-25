NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Namibia Women’s Tri-series 2022 Match 9

Namibia Women (NAM-W) will take on Uganda Women (UG-W) in the ninth match of the Namibia Women’s tri-series 2022 at the Centre for Cricket Development Ground in Windhoek on Monday.

Namibia Women started their campaign well before losing two out of their last three games. Overall, they have three wins and two losses. Uganda Women, meanwhile, have lost five in five and have no chance of reaching the final.

NAM-W vs UG-W Probable Playing 11 today

Namibia Women: Sune Wittmann, Jurriene Diergaardt, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Kayleen Green, Adri van der Merwe, Wilka Mwatile, Dietlind Foerster, Sylvia Shihepo, Irene van Zyl (c), Victoria Hamunyela, Namusha Shiomwenyo.

Uganda Women: Kevin Awino (wk), Shakirah Sadick, Janet Mbabazi, Naome Bagenda, Phiona Kulume, Evelyn Anyipo, Rita Nyangendo, Patricia Malemikia, Concy Aweko (c), Susan Kakai, Sarah Akiteng.

Match Details

NAM-W vs UG-W, 9th Match, Namibia Women’s Tri-series 2022

Date & Time: April 25th 2022, 6 PM IST

Venue: Centre for Cricket Development Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Centre for Cricket Development Ground in Windhoek is usually a good one to bat on. However, the bowlers will be in the game as well. While there could be some movement for the pacers early on, the spinners might get a bit of turn as well as the match progresses.

Today’s NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kayleen Green has performed well in all three facets of the game in the Namibia Women’s tri-series 2022. She has taken three wickets, scored 21 runs and has also been safe behind the stumps.

Batter

Jurriene Diergaardt has been in good touch with the bat, amassing 135 runs in five innings.

All-rounders

Sune Wittmann, who has picked up eight wickets, could also come in handy with the bat.

Janet Mbabazi has taken 10 scalps and amassed 86 runs in the Namibia Women’s tri-series 2022.

Bowlers

Concy Aweko is the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps at an economy rate of 4.48.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Janet Mbabazi (UG-W): 474 points

Phiona Kulume (UG-W): 411 points

Concy Aweko (UG-W): 383 points

Sune Wittmann (NAM-W): 339 points

Jurriene Diergaardt (NAM-W): 174 points

Important stats for NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Janet Mbabazi: 86 runs & 10 wickets

Phiona Kulume: 58 runs & 8 wickets

Concy Aweko: 10 wickets

Sune Wittmann: 49 runs & 8 wickets

Jurriene Diergaardt: 135 runs

NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction (Namibia Women’s Tri-series 2022)

Dream11 Team for Namibia Women vs Uganda Women - Namibia Women’s tri-series 2022 Match 9.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kayleen Green, Sylvia Shihepo, Jurriene Diergaardt, Naome Bagenda, Irene van Zyl, Sune Wittmann, Janet Mbabazi, Sarah Akiteng, Wilka Mwatile, Concy Aweko, Phiona Kulume

Captain: Sune Wittmann. Vice-captain: Janet Mbabazi.

Dream11 Team for Namibia Women vs Uganda Women - Namibia Women’s tri-series 2022 Match 9.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kayleen Green, Jurriene Diergaardt, Adri van der Merwe, Naome Bagenda, Irene van Zyl, Sune Wittmann, Janet Mbabazi, Victoria Hamunyela, Concy Aweko, Patricia Malemikia, Phiona Kulume.

Captain: Janet Mbabazi. Vice-captain: Kayleen Green.

Edited by Samya Majumdar