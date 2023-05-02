The Capricorn Women's Quadrangular Series final will see Namibia Women (NAM-W) square off against Uganda Women (UG-W). The two teams will clash at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek on Tuesday, May 2. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Namibia have been the best team in the tournament so far. They managed to win five of their six matches in the tournament and finish at the top of the table.

Uganda, on the other hand, won three of their six matches and managed to make it to the summit clash of the tournament, finishing second spot in the points table. The two teams will now battle it out to lift the trophy.

NAM-W vs UG-W Match Details

The final match of the Capricorn Women’s Quadrangular Series will be played on May 2 at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek and will commence at 6:00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Namibia Women vs Uganda Women, Match 11, Capricorn Women's Quadrangular Series.

Date and Time: May 2 2023, Monday; 6.00 pm IST.

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek.

NAM-W vs UG-W Probable Playing XIs

NAM-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

NAM-W Probable Playing XI

Y Khan, M Gorases, A van der Merwe, M Mwatile, B Manuel, K Green, S Wittann, J Arrasta, W Mwatile, I van Zyl, and D Foerster.

UG-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

UG-W Probable Playing XI

K Awino, P Alako, I Nakisuuyi, R Musamali, S Nampiina, J Mbabazi, P Egaru Kulume, C Aweko, I Alumo, E Anyipo, and S Akiteng.

NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Gorases

Gorases has been in decent touch with the bat this tournament. She has the highest points amongst the options from the wicketkeeper category for this match and looks like a good pick.

Batter

P Alako

Alako has done a good job with the bat for her team in this tournament. She will be a brilliant choice from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder

K Green

K Green has put forward some brilliant all-round performances throughout the tournament. She has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. Green will be a great pick for the match from the all-rounder category.

Bowler

W Mwatile

Wilka Mwatile has been in good form with the ball. She has picked up wickets on a consistent basis and that makes her a prime pick for the match.

NAM-W vs UG-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Green

Her recent form and her all-round match-winning abilities make K Green a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

W Mwatile

Willa Mwatile has the ability to change the course of the game by picking up vital wickets for her team. She can also swing her bat lower down the order and that makes her a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for NAM-W vs UG-W, Final

M Gorases

P Alako

K Green

W Mwatile

I van Zyl

NAM-W vs UG-W Match Expert Tips

The surface at the United Cricket Club Ground has typically been a good pitch for the bowlers. Run scoring will be difficult, so all-rounders who can complete their full quota of overs and contribute a little with the bat will be the best picks for the match.

NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction, Final, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: M Gorases

Batter: P Alako

All-rounders: J Mbabazi, S Nampiina, K Green, S Wittmann

Bowlers: C Aweko, W Mwatile, I van Zyl, V Hamunyla, I Alumo

