NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Namibia Women’s Tri-series 2022, Final

Namibia Women (NAM-W) will take on Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) in the final of the Namibia Women’s tri-series 2022 at the Centre for Cricket Development Ground in Windhoek on Tuesday.

Namibia Women have fared well in thr tournament. With four wins and two losses, they finished second in the points table after the league phase. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Women topped the group stage with five wins and a solitary loss.

NAM-W vs ZM-W Probable Playing 11 today

Namibia Women: Sune Wittmann, Jurriene Diergaardt, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Kayleen Green, Adri van der Merwe, Edelle van Zyl, Irene van Zyl (c), Sylvia Shihepo, Merczerly Gorases, Dietlind Foerster, Wilka Mwatile.

Zimbabwe Women: Kelis Ndlovu, Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Pellagia Mujaji, Josephine Nkomo, Anesu Mushangwe, Precious Marange, Francisca Chipare, Nomvelo Sibanda.

Match Details

NAM-W vs ZM-W, Namibia Women’s Tri-series 2022, Final

Date & Time: April 26th 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Centre for Cricket Development Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Centre for Cricket Development Ground in Windhoek is usually a good one to bat on, the bowlers will be in the game as well. While the pacers could find some movement early on, the spinners might get a bit of turn as the match progresses.

Today’s NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Despite being listed as a wicketkeeper, Kayleen Green has chipped in nicely with the ball, taking three wickets. She has also scored 52 runs in the Namibia Women’s tri-series 2022.

Batter

Jurriene Diergaardt is the tournament's second-highest run-scorer with 141 runs and will be keen to add to his tally in the summit clash.

All-rounders

Josephine Nkomo has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.92 in addition to scoring 53 runs.

Sune Wittmann hasn't fired with the bat, but she has been excellent on the bowling front, claiming nine wickets.

Bowlers

Anesu Mushangwe has been in top form with the ball in the Namibia Women’s tri-series 2022, picking up eight wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sune Wittmann (NAM-W): 399 points

Josephine Nkomo (ZM-W): 345 points

Anesu Mushangwe (ZM-W): 317 points

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (ZM-W): 219 points

Wilka Mwatile (NAM-W): 203 points

Important stats for NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sune Wittmann: 59 runs & 9 wickets

Jurriene Diergaardt: 141 runs

Josephine Nkomo: 53 runs & 7 wickets

Anesu Mushangwe: 8 wickets

NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction (Namibia Women’s tri-series 2022)

Dream11 Team for Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women - Namibia Women’s tri-series 2022 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kayleen Green, Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Jurriene Diergaardt, Josephine Nkomo, Sune Wittmann, Kelis Ndlovu, Irene van Zyl, Anesu Mushangwe, Wilka Mwatile, Francisca Chipare.

Captain: Sune Wittmann. Vice-captain: Josephine Nkomo.

Dream11 Team for Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women - Namibia Women’s tri-series 2022 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kayleen Green, Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Jurriene Diergaardt, Sylvia Shihepo, Josephine Nkomo, Sune Wittmann, Kelis Ndlovu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Anesu Mushangwe, Wilka Mwatile.

Captain: Anesu Mushangwe. Vice-captain: Kayleen Green.

Edited by Samya Majumdar