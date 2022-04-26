NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Namibia Women’s Tri-series 2022, Final

Namibia Women (NAM-W) will take on Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) in the final of the Namibia Women’s tri-series 2022 at the Centre for Cricket Development Ground in Windhoek on Tuesday.
Namibia Women have fared well in thr tournament. With four wins and two losses, they finished second in the points table after the league phase. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Women topped the group stage with five wins and a solitary loss.
NAM-W vs ZM-W Probable Playing 11 today
Namibia Women: Sune Wittmann, Jurriene Diergaardt, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Kayleen Green, Adri van der Merwe, Edelle van Zyl, Irene van Zyl (c), Sylvia Shihepo, Merczerly Gorases, Dietlind Foerster, Wilka Mwatile.
Zimbabwe Women: Kelis Ndlovu, Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Pellagia Mujaji, Josephine Nkomo, Anesu Mushangwe, Precious Marange, Francisca Chipare, Nomvelo Sibanda.
Match Details
NAM-W vs ZM-W, Namibia Women’s Tri-series 2022, Final
Date & Time: April 26th 2022, 5:30 PM IST
Venue: Centre for Cricket Development Ground, Windhoek
Pitch Report
Although the pitch at the Centre for Cricket Development Ground in Windhoek is usually a good one to bat on, the bowlers will be in the game as well. While the pacers could find some movement early on, the spinners might get a bit of turn as the match progresses.
Today’s NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Despite being listed as a wicketkeeper, Kayleen Green has chipped in nicely with the ball, taking three wickets. She has also scored 52 runs in the Namibia Women’s tri-series 2022.
Batter
Jurriene Diergaardt is the tournament's second-highest run-scorer with 141 runs and will be keen to add to his tally in the summit clash.
All-rounders
Josephine Nkomo has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.92 in addition to scoring 53 runs.
Sune Wittmann hasn't fired with the bat, but she has been excellent on the bowling front, claiming nine wickets.
Bowlers
Anesu Mushangwe has been in top form with the ball in the Namibia Women’s tri-series 2022, picking up eight wickets.
Top 5 best players to pick in NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Sune Wittmann (NAM-W): 399 points
Josephine Nkomo (ZM-W): 345 points
Anesu Mushangwe (ZM-W): 317 points
Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (ZM-W): 219 points
Wilka Mwatile (NAM-W): 203 points
Important stats for NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Sune Wittmann: 59 runs & 9 wickets
Jurriene Diergaardt: 141 runs
Josephine Nkomo: 53 runs & 7 wickets
Anesu Mushangwe: 8 wickets
NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction (Namibia Women’s tri-series 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kayleen Green, Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Jurriene Diergaardt, Josephine Nkomo, Sune Wittmann, Kelis Ndlovu, Irene van Zyl, Anesu Mushangwe, Wilka Mwatile, Francisca Chipare.
Captain: Sune Wittmann. Vice-captain: Josephine Nkomo.
Dream11 Team for Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women - Namibia Women’s tri-series 2022 Final.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kayleen Green, Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Jurriene Diergaardt, Sylvia Shihepo, Josephine Nkomo, Sune Wittmann, Kelis Ndlovu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Anesu Mushangwe, Wilka Mwatile.
Captain: Anesu Mushangwe. Vice-captain: Kayleen Green.