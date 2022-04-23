NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Namibia Women’s Tri-series 2022 Match 5

Namibia Women (NAM-W) will take on Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) in the fifth match of the Namibia Women’s tri-series 2022 at the Centre for Cricket Development Ground in Windhoek on Saturday.

Namibia Women have had a strong start to the series, winning their first two matches. Zimbabwe Women, meanwhile, started their campaign with a loss before registering two consecutive victories.

NAM-W vs ZM-W Probable Playing 11 today

Namibia Women: Sune Wittmann, Jurriene Diergaardt, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Kayleen Green, Adri van der Merwe, Wilka Mwatile, Irene van Zyl (c), Mekelaye Mwatile, Merczerly Gorases, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela.

Zimbabwe Women: Kelis Ndlovu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Anesu Mushangwe, Loryn Phiri, Francisca Chipare, Michelle Mavunga.

Match Details

NAM-W vs ZM-W, Namibia Women’s Tri-series 2022, 5th Match

Date & Time: April 23rd 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Centre for Cricket Development Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

Although the pitch in Windhoek offers a nice batting surface, there will be something in it for the bowlers as well. While the pacers could find some movement with the new ball, the spinners will come into the game as the match progresses.

Today’s NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kayleen Green may be listed as a wicketkeeper, but she can also effectively contribute with both the bat and ball. Although she is yet to fire on the batting front in the Namibia Women’s tri-series 2022, Green has two wickets to her name.

Batter

Jurriene Diergaardt has been in solid touch, having amassed 98 runs in two innings.

All-rounders

Josephine Nkomo scored an unbeaten 43 and picked up two wickets in the only game she played.

Sune Wittmann hasn't fared well with the bat, but has claimed three wickets at an economy of 5.42.

Bowler

Michelle Mavunga has returned with five wickets at an economy rate of 5.30.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (ZM-W): 179 points

Michelle Mavunga (ZM-W): 163 points

Josephine Nkomo (ZM-W): 136 points

Jurriene Diergaardt (NAM-W): 130 points

Sune Wittmann (NAM-W): 130 points

Important stats for NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sune Wittmann: 13 runs & 3 wickets

Jurriene Diergaardt: 98 runs

Josephine Nkomo: 43 runs & 2 wickets

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano: 131 runs

Michelle Mavunga: 5 wickets

NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction (Namibia Women’s tri-series 2022)

Dream11 Team for Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women - Namibia Women’s tri-series 2022, Match 5.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kayleen Green, Yasmeen Khan, Mary-Anne Musonda, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Jurriene Diergaardt, Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo, Sune Wittmann, Victoria Hamunyela, Michelle Mavunga, Mekelaye Mwatile.

Captain: Sune Wittmann. Vice-captain: Josephine Nkomo.

Dream11 Team for Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women - Namibia Women’s tri-series 2022, Match 5.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kayleen Green, Mary-Anne Musonda, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Jurriene Diergaardt, Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo, Sune Wittmann, Irene van Zyl, Anesu Mushangwe, Michelle Mavunga, Mekelaye Mwatile

Captain: Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano Vice-captain: Jurriene Diergaardt

Edited by Samya Majumdar