NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Namibia Women's Tri-series, Match 8

Namibia Women (NAM-W) will lock horns with Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) in the eighth match of the Namibia Women's tri-series at the Centre for Cricket Development Ground in Windhoek on Sunday.

Namibia Women are placed second in the standings after winning three out of their four games. They defeated Uganda Women by 28 runs in their last match. Zimbabwe Women have also won three out of their four fixtures and are currently atop the points table. They registered a convincing nine-wicket win over Namibia Women in their last match.

NAM-W vs ZM-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM-W XI

Sune Wittmann, Jurriene Diergaardt, Yasmeen Khan (WK), Kayleen Green, Adri van der Merwe, Wilka Mwaaite, Irene van Zyl (C), Mekelaye Mwatile, Edelle Van Zyl, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela.

ZM-W XI

Kelis Ndlovu, Chipo Mugeri, Mary-Anne Musonda (C), Modester Mupachikwa (WK), Pellagia Mujaji, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Anesu Mushangwe, Lorraine Phiri, Francisca Chipare, Nomvelo Sibanda.

Match Details

NAM-W vs ZM-W, Namibia Women's Tri-series, Match 8

Date and Time: 24th April 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Centre for Cricket Development Ground, Windhoek.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Centre for Cricket Development Ground is a bowling-friendly one where the batters will likely struggle. Both seamers and spinners will get ample help off the pitch. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is only 41 runs. Considering the good record of chasing teams here, the side winning the toss will likely bowl first.

Today’s NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kayleen Green: Although Green has failed to perform with the bat, scoring just four runs, she has picked up three wickets in four matches.

Batters

Chipo Mugeri: Mugeri has smashed 159 runs at a strike rate of 123.25 in four outings.

Jurriene Arraste Diergaardt: Diergaardt has been in brilliant form lately, scoring 114 runs in four matches.

All-rounders

Sune Wittmann: Wittmann has scalped eight wickets and scored 26 runs in four matches. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Josephine Nkomo: Nkomo has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 3.28 in two matches. She could be a wise captaincy choice for Sunday's game.

Bowlers

Anesu Mushangwe: Mushangwe has been in decent form, scalping six wickets at an economy rate of 4.92 in four matches. She will lead the Zimbabwe Women's bowling attack on Sunday.

Mitchell Mavunga: Mavunga has picked up five wickets at an economy rate 5.30 in three matches. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 prediction team

Sune Wittmann (NAM-W) - 307 points

Josephine Nkomo (ZM-W) - 282 points

Chipo Mugeri (ZM-W) - 219 points

Anesu Mushangwe (ZM-W) - 212 points

Mitchell Mavunga (ZM-W) - 163 points

Important Stats for NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 prediction team

Sune Wittmann: 26 runs and 8 wickets in 4 matches; SR- 56.52 and ER - 4.36

Josephine Nkomo: 43 runs and 6 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 113.15 and ER - 3.28

Chipo Mugeri: 159 runs in 4 matches; SR - 123.25

Anesu Mushangwe: 6 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 4.92

Mitchell Mavunga: 5 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 5.30

NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Namibia Women's tri-series)

NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction - Namibia Women's Tri-series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kayleen Green, Chipo Mugeri, Jurriene Arraste Diergaardt, Adri van der Merwe, Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo, Sune Wittmann, Nomvelo Sibanda, Anesu Mushangwe, Wilka Mwatile, Mitchell Mavunga.

Captain: Sune Wittmann. Vice-captain: Josephine Nkomo.

NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction - Namibia Women's Tri-series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kayleen Green, Chipo Mugeri, Jurriene Arraste Diergaardt, Sylvia Shihepo, Josephine Nkomo, Sune Wittmann, Irene van Zyl, Nomvelo Sibanda, Anesu Mushangwe, Wilka Mwatile, Mitchell Mavunga.

Captain: Josephine Nkomo. Vice-captain: Sune Wittman.

Edited by Samya Majumdar