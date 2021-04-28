NAM vs SA-E Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 2nd ODD Match - Apr 29, 2021

The second ODD game between Namibia Eagles and South Africa Emerging Players takes place at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Thursday.

Namibia were outstanding with the ball in the first ODD as they restricted South Africa Emerging Players to just 244 runs. In response, the hosts were under some pressure as they were reduced to 67/3 at one stage. But skipper Merwe Gerhard Erasmus led from the front and smashed a fine hundred to take Namibia home.

South Africa Emerging Players’ batting unit has failed to fire in the last couple of games. They will be desperate to win the second ODD to keep the three-match series alive.

Squads to choose from

Namibia Eagles: Merwe Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jean Pierre Kotze, Zane Green, Karl Birkenstock, Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Shaun Fouche, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Mauritius Nguptia, Dewald Nell.

South Africa Emerging Players: Sinethemba Qeshile, Grant Roelofsen, Wandile Makwetu, Matthew Breetzke, Joshua Richards, Jonathan Bird, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Jason Smith, Delano Potgieter, Dayyaan Galiem, Bryce Parsons, Tshepo Ntuli, Gregory Mahlokwana, Thando Ntini, Stefan Tait, Lifa Ntanzi.

Predicted Playing XIs

Namibia Eagles: Stephan Baard, Zana Green (wk), JP Kotze, Merwe Gerhard Erasmus (c), Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo

South Africa Emerging Players: Joshua Richards, Matthew Breetzke, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Jonathan Bird, Sinethemba Qeshile (c), Jason Smith, Delano Potgieter, Wandile Makwetu (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Tshepo Ntuli, Stefan Tait

Match Details

Match: Namibia Eagles vs South Africa Emerging Players

Date and Time: April 29th 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Wanderers Cricket Ground favors both batsmen and bowlers. While the ball comes on to the bat nicely, the pacers and spinners usually get some movement and turn respectively as well.

NAM vs SA-E 2nd ODD Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Team for NAM vs SA-E 2nd ODD.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sinethemba Qeshile, Stephen Baard, Craig Williams, Joshua Richards, Jason Smith, JJ Smit, Delano Potgieter, Merwe Gerhard Erasmus, Dayyaan Galiem, Jan Frylinck, Stefan Tait

Captain: Craig Williams. Vice-captain: Jason Smith

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wandile Makwetu, Stephen Baard, Craig Williams, Matthew Breetzke, Jonathan Bird, Jason Smith, JJ Smit, Merwe Gerhard Erasmus, Tshepo Ntuli, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann

Captain: JJ Smit. Vice-captain: Jan Frylinck