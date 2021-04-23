NAM vs SA-E Players Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Match - Apr 24, 2021

The second T20 match between Namibia Eagles and South Africa Emerging Players will take place at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Saturday.

In the first match, Namibia Eagles scored 167-5 while batting first. In response, South Africa Emerging Players chased down the target with five wickets and eight balls to spare.

Each of Namibia's top five batsmen got off to a decent start in the first game, but only Craig Williams went past the 50-run mark. Meanwhile, although their bowling was also solid for most of the game, they lost the plot at the death.

On the other hand, most of the South African bowlers were economical and bowled well. However, their top-order flopped as they lost three wickets in the powerplay overs. But Sinethemba Qeshile, Jason Smith, and Delano Potgieter helped South Africa Emerging Players power their way to a five-wicket win.

Squads to choose from

Namibia Eagles: Merwe Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jean Pierre Kotze, Zane Green, Karl Birkenstock, Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Shaun Fouche, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Mauritius Nguptia, Dewald Nell.

South Africa Emerging Players: Sinethemba Qeshile, Grant Roelofsen, Wandile Makwetu, Matthew Breetzke, Joshua Richards, Jonathan Bird, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Jason Smith, Delano Potgieter, Dayyaan Galiem, Bryce Parsons, Tshepo Ntuli, Gregory Mahlokwana, Thando Ntini, Stefan Tait, Lifa Ntanzi.

Predicted Playing XIs

Advertisement

Namibia Eagles: Craig Williams, Zana Green (wk), JP Kotze, Merwe Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Ruben Trumpelmann

South Africa Emerging Players: Matthew Breetzke, Grant Roelofsen, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Sinethemba Qeshile (c), Wandile Makwetu (wk), Jason Smith, Delano Potgieter, Bryce Parsons, Tshepo Ntuli, Stefan Tait, Dayyaan Galiem

Match Details

Match: Namibia Eagles vs South Africa Emerging Players

Date & Time: March 24th 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek is a pretty good one to bat on. The ball came on to the bat nicely in the first game, enabling the batters to play shots on the up.

NAM vs SA-E Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Team for Namibia Eagles vs South Africa Emerging Players 2nd T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: JP Kotze, Grant Roelofsen, Jason Smith, JJ Smit, Matthew Breetzke, Dayyaan Galiem, Craig Williams, Delano Potgieter, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Stefan Tait

Captain: Craig Williams. Vice-captain: Matthew Breetzke

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sinethemba Qeshile, Grant Roelofsen, JJ Smit, Matthew Breetzke, Matthew Breetzke, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Dayyaan Galiem, Craig Williams, Bryce Parsons, Tshepo Ntuli, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann

Captain: JJ Smit. Vice-captain: Dayyaan Galiem