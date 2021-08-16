NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I Match

Namibia Eagles and Zimbabwe Emerging Players will lock horns in the third and final unofficial T20I at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Monday.

The Namibia Eagles have been absolutely dominant in the series. They restricted Zimbabwe Emerging Players to just 112/8 in the first game before chasing down the target easily. They then racked up a mammoth 254/4 in the second game while batting first, winning the match by 132 runs. Zimbabwe Emerging Players have been poor with both the bat and ball this season.

NAM vs ZIM-ET Probable Playing 11 Today

Namibia Eagles: Craig Williams, Zane Green (wk), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo, Dewald Nell, Mauritius Ngupita

Zimbabwe Emerging Players: Chamu Chibhabha (c), Kevin Kasuza, Brian Chari, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Tinashe Nenhunzi, Mathew Welch, Carl Mumba, Brian Bennett, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tanaka Chivanga, Tadiwanashe Nyangani

Match Details

NAM vs ZIM-ET, 3rd Unofficial T20I

Date and Time: August 16th 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The track at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek has been a solid one to bat on, with teams consistently racking up big scores at the venue. While Namibia Eagles smashed 254 in the second T20, 167, 190 and 230 were the first-innings scores in the unofficial T20I series between the Namibia Eagles and South Africa Emerging Players.

Today’s NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Zane Green – The Namibia wicketkeeper-batsman has been in blazing form with the bat, amassing 125 runs at a strike rate of 186.56.

Batsmen

Chamu Chibhabha – The Zimbabwe Emerging Players skipper has been the best player for his side. He has scored 50 runs with the bat while also chipping in with one wicket.

JJ Smit – Smit smashed a brutal 93* off a mere 29 balls in the last game. His knock included four fours and 10 sixes.

All-rounder

Jan Frylinck – Frylinck bowled just a couple of overs in the first game, returning with figures of 2/5. He didn’t bowl in the second T20 and is yet to bat in the series. But he can have a big impact in today's game.

Bowlers

Ben Shikongo – The 21-year-old seamer has bowled decently in the series, picking up two wickets in as many games.

Tanaka Chivanga – Chivanga may have been expensive with the ball, but he has the ability to pick up wickets at regular intervals.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Prediction Team

Zane Green (NAM): 209 points

JJ Smit (NAM): 139 points

Craig Williams (NAM): 121 points

Chamu Chibhabha (ZIM-ET): 93 points

Jan Frylinck (NAM): 88 points

Important stats for NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Prediction Team

Zane Green: 125 runs from two innings; SR – 186.56

Craig Williams: 84 runs from two innings; SR – 137.70

JJ Smit: 93 runs from one innings; SR – 320.68

Chamu Chibhabha: 50 runs from two innings; SR – 100.00

Ben Shikongo: 2 wickets from two innings; ER – 5.80

NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Namibia Eagles vs Zimbabwe Emerging Players - 3rd T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zane Green, Chamu Chibhabha, JJ Smit, Brian Chari, Craig Williams, Jan Frylinck, Brian Bennett, Ben Shikongo, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tanaka Chivanga

Captain: Zane Green. Vice-captain: Chamu Chibhabha

Dream11 Team for Namibia Eagles vs Zimbabwe Emerging Players - 3rd T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zane Green, Chamu Chibhabha, Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit, Brian Chari, Craig Williams, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Brian Bennett, Ben Shikongo, Mauritius Ngupita, Tanaka Chivanga

Captain: Craig Williams. Vice-captain: JJ Smit

Edited by Samya Majumdar