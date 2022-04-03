NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th Unofficial ODI Match

Namibia will take on Ireland A in the fourth game of the five-match One-Day series at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek on Sunday.

Namibia have been in good form and they beat Ireland A 2-1 in the T20 series. In the one-day series, they won the first encounter by seven runs and the second game was washed out. Ireland A bounced back strongly and beat Namibia by five wickets as they chased down 162 with 22.2 overs to spare.

NAM vs IR-A Probable Playing 11 today

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Divan la Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (wk), Merwe Gerhard Erasmus (c), Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo

Ireland A: James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Stephan Doheny, Shane Getkate, Neil Rock (c & wk), Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Manley, Michael Frost, Ben White

Match Details

Match: NAM vs IR-A

Date & Time: April 3rd 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek is usually a good one to bat on. However, there is some movement for the fast bowlers with the new ball and it also assists the spinners a touch.

Today’s NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton is in top form with the bat and has accumulated 87 runs in two games so far.

Batters

Stephan Baard has contributed well with the bat and has scored 61 runs in the series.

All-rounders

Gareth Delany is in fabulous form with both bat and ball. He has returned with five scalps and has scored 97 runs with the bat.

Bowlers

Ben White is the joint-highest wicket-taker in this 50-over series. He has picked up five wickets in two games.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction Team

Gareth Delany (IR-A): 297 points

Ben White (IR-A): 171 points

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (NAM): 130 points

Stephan Baard (NAM): 97 points

JJ Smit (NAM): 91 points

Important stats for NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction Team

Gareth Delany: 97 runs & 5 wickets

Ben White: 5 wickets

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton: 87 runs

JJ Smit: 45 runs & 1 wicket

NAM vs IR-A Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Namibia vs Ireland A - 4th Unofficial ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Merwe Gerhard Erasmus, Jeremy Lawlor, Stephan Baard, James McCollum, JJ Smit, Gareth Delany, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Josh Manley, Ben White

Captain: Gareth Delany Vice-captain: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Dream11 Team for Namibia vs Ireland A - 4th Unofficial ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Neil Rock, Merwe Gerhard Erasmus, Stephan Baard, James McCollum, JJ Smit, Gareth Delany, Graham Hume, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben White

Captain: JJ Smit Vice-captain: Ben White

