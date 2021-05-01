Namibia vs South Africa-E Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 3rd ODD - May 1st, 2021

Namibia Eagles will take on South Africa Emerging Players in the third ODD match at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Saturday, 1st May.

The series is on the line, with both teams winning one match apiece. Namibia Eagles crushed South Africa Emerging Players in the first ODD by five wickets.

Merwe Erasmus starred with the bat for Namibia, scoring a magnificent century to guide his team to victory. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton has been brilliant with the ball for Namibia in the ongoing series, taking six wickets.

Meanwhile, South Africa Emerging Players made a comeback in the second ODD by beating Namibia Eagles by 57 runs. Stefan Tait was brilliant with the ball, taking a five-wicket haul. In the batting department, South Africa Emerging Players have been decent, but no batter has stepped up and played a big innings.

Squads to choose from

Namibia Eagles:

Merwe Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jean Pierre Kotze, Zane Green, Karl Birkenstock, Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Shaun Fouche, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Mauritius Nguptia, Dewald Nell.

South Africa Emerging Players:

Sinethemba Qeshile, Grant Roelofsen, Wandile Makwetu, Matthew Breetzke, Joshua Richards, Jonathan Bird, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Jason Smith, Delano Potgieter, Dayyaan Galiem, Bryce Parsons, Tshepo Ntuli, Gregory Mahlokwana, Thando Ntini, Stefan Tait, Lifa Ntanzi.

Probable Playing XIs

Namibia Eagles:

Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), JP Kotze, Merwe Gerhard Erasmus (c), Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo.

South Africa Emerging Players:

Joshua Richards, Matthew Breetzke, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Grant Roelofsen, Sinethemba Qeshile (c), Jason Smith, Delano Potgieter, Wandile Makwetu (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Gregory Mahlokwana, Stefan Tait.

Match Details

Match: Namibia Eagles vs South Africa-Emerging, 3rd ODD.

Date and Time: May 1st 2021; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground offers assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. There is some movement for fast bowlers in the first few overs of matches. The team winning the toss will likely opt to field first, given the conducive bowling conditions.

Namibia vs South Africa-E Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

NAM v SA-E Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zane Green, Matthew Breetzke, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Joshua Richards, Jason Smith, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Merwe Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Stefan Tait, Ruben Trumpelmann.

Captain: Merwe Erasmus. Vice-captain: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wandile Makwetu, Stephen Baard, Craig Williams, Joshua Richards, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Merwe Erasmus, Delano Potgieter, Dayyaan Galiem, Jan Frylinck, Stephan Tait.

Captain: Delano Potgieter. Vice-captain: Stephan Tait.