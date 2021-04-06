Namibia vs Uganda Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 1st ODI - April 7th, 2021

The first ODI between Namibia and Uganda will be played on 7th April at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. Both teams will look to start the series on a winning note.

In the last T20I between the two teams, Namibia won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted a winning total of 189/3, courtesy an 81-run innings by Craig Williams and decent contributions from Jean-Pierre Kotze (37) and JJ Smit (35).

In response, Uganda were never in the chase. They were bundled out for 124, with Riazat Ali Shah (33) being the only one to provide some resistance.

Having won the T20I series 3-0, Namibia will start this game as the favourites. Uganda need to pull up their socks to win this match, otherwise another whitewash could be on the cards.

Squads to choose from

Namibia

Jean- Pierre Kotze, Michau du-Preez, Merwe Erasmus (C), Stephan Baard, Jan Frylinck, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Divan la Cock,Shaun Fouche, Ruben Trumpelmann, Mauritius Ngupita, Dewald Nell, Michael van Lingen.

Uganda

Roger Mukasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Arnold Otwani, Ronak Patel, Kenneth Waiswa, Frank Akankwasa, Dinesh Nakrani, Trevor Bukenya, Henry Senyondo, Jonathan Ssebanja, Saud Islam, Fred Achelam, Simon Ssesazi, Emmanuel Hasahya, Hamu Kayondo, Frank Nsubuga, Brian Masaba, Cosmas Kyewuta, Gerald Mubiru.

Probable Playing XIs

Namibia

Jean- Pierre Kotze, Michau du-Preez, Merwe Erasmus (C), Stephan Baard, Jan Frylinck, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo.

Uganda

Roger Mukasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Arnold Otwani, Ronak Patel, Kenneth Waiswa, Frank Akankwasa, Dinesh Nakrani, Trevor Bukenya, Henry Senyondo, Jonathan Ssebanja, Saud Islam.

Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Uganda.

Date and Time: 7th April, 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Pitch Report

The pitch should provide assistance for both fast bowlers and spinners. The fast bowlers should get bounce and swing. With not much in store for the batsmen, a low-scoring thriller could possibly ensue.

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Jean- Pierre Kotze, Roger Mukasa, Stephan Baard, Riazat Ali Shah, Arnold Otwani, Craig Williams, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Jonathan Ssebanja.

Captain: Stephan Baard. Vice Captain: Frank Akankwasa.

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Jean- Pierre Kotze, Riazat Ali Shah, Ronak Patel, Merwe Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Craig Williams, Frank Akankwasa, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Jonathan Ssebanja, Trevor Bukenya.

Captain: Craig Williams. Vice Captain: Riazat Ali Shah.