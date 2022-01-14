NB vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021-22, Match 22

The Northern Brave (NB) will take on the Central Stags (CS) in the 22nd match of the Super Smash 2021-22 at the Bay Oval in Mount Manganui on Friday.

Both teams are aiming for a top-three finish. As things stand, the Northern Brave and Central Stags are second and fourth in the table respectively. The Brave triumphed in their previous outing against Central Stags, winning the contest by six wickets. They’ve won four Super Smash 2021-22 matches so far. The Central Stags, meanwhile, have lost their last four matches and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

NB vs CS Probable Playing 11 Today

NB XI

Jeet Raval (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Brett Hampton, Joe Carter, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher

CS XI

Mason Hughes, Ben Smith, Dane Cleaver (wk), Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce (c), Doug Bracewell, Ma’ara Ave, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner

Match Details

NB vs CS, Super Smash 2021-22, Match 22

Date and Time: 14th January, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Manganui

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bay Oval in Mount Manganui is expected to assist the quicker bowlers. Batters will need to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. A score of arond 150 could prove to be par at the venue.

Today’s NB vs CS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dane Cleaver is currently the Super Smash 2021-22's leading run-scorer with 343 runs, including a century, in seven games at an average of 57.16.

Batters

Joe Carter has scored 142 runs in five Super Smash 2021-22 games at an average of 35.5.

Jeet Raval is an important batter for the Northern Brave, having amassed 103 runs in six matches so far.

All-rounder

Doug Bracewell is a valuable all-rounder who picked up three wickets in the previous game. He could prove to be a fine captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowler

Seth Rance has done well with the ball in the Super Smash 2021-22, picking up 13 wickets. He will be looking to add to his tally here.

Top 5 best players to pick in NB vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Tom Bruce (CS) – 521 points

Dane Cleaver (CS) – 518 points

Seth Rance (CS) – 464 points

Doug Bracewell (CS) – 416 points

Anurag Verma (NB) – 324 points

Important stats for NB vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Tom Bruce: 251 runs and 3 wickets

Dane Cleaver: 343 runs

Seth Rance: 13 wickets

Jeet Raval: 103 runs

Joe Carter: 142 runs

NB vs CS Dream11 Prediction Today (Super Smash 2021-22)

NB vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Tim Seifert, Tom Bruce, Joe Carter, Jeet Raval, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Seth Rance, Anurag Verma, Blair Tickner

Captain: Doug Bracewell, Vice-captain: Tom Bruce.

NB vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Tom Bruce, Joe Carter, Jeet Raval, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner, Seth Rance, Anurag Verma, Blair Tickner, Joe Walker

Captain: Dane Cleaver. Vice-captain: Seth Rance.

Edited by Samya Majumdar